Ukroboronprom Begins Work At World Defense Show 2026 In Riyadh

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, Ukroboronprom Director General Herman Smetanin posted on Telegram that the company has commenced its participation at the World Defense Show 2026 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The first working meeting was held with GAAD leadership.

GAAD is Saudi Arabia's key government body responsible for shaping defense-industrial policy, developing national production capabilities, localization, and attracting international partners under the Vision 2030 framework.

During the meeting, representatives of both countries discussed prospects for institutional cooperation, shared interests in defense technologies, production, and industrial development.

As reported earlier, JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry and Czech company Air Team signed an agreement on joint development of air target interceptor technology.

Photo credit: Herman Smetanin/Facebook