Ukroboronprom Begins Work At World Defense Show 2026 In Riyadh
GAAD is Saudi Arabia's key government body responsible for shaping defense-industrial policy, developing national production capabilities, localization, and attracting international partners under the Vision 2030 framework.Read also: Ukroboronprom holds first negotiations at Dubai Airshow exhibition
During the meeting, representatives of both countries discussed prospects for institutional cooperation, shared interests in defense technologies, production, and industrial development.
As reported earlier, JSC Ukrainian Defense Industry and Czech company Air Team signed an agreement on joint development of air target interceptor technology.
Photo credit: Herman Smetanin/Facebook
