Winter Olympics Open With Grand Ceremony In Milan

The opening ceremony of the 2026 Winter Olympic Games has officially taken place, marking the start of a global celebration of sport, culture, and unity, Azernews reports.

The event was held at Milan's San Siro Stadium and reached its most symbolic moment with the lighting of the Olympic flame at Peace Mountain.

Italian skiing legends Alberto Tomba and Deborah Compagnoni served as the final torchbearers, igniting the flame on the summit in Milan. Another Italian skiing star, Sofia Goggia, lit the Olympic torch at Angelo Dibona Square in Cortina d'Ampezzo, symbolizing the unity between the host cities.

Earlier in the evening, Italian President Sergio Mattarella officially declared the Games open, signaling the formal start of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

The ceremony also featured a memorable performance by international superstar Mariah Carey, who sang the Italian classic "Volare" followed by her hit song "Nothing Is Impossible." High-profile guests, including President Sergio Mattarella, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach, attended the ceremony and watched from VIP stands at San Siro, underscoring the global importance of the Games and Italy's role as host.

The opening ceremony included the Parade of Nations, featuring 92 national teams entering the stadium in a display of Olympic unity. The Azerbaijani team proudly entered the arena under the national flag, carried by figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev and alpine skier Anastasia Papatoma, receiving warm applause from spectators.

The ceremony began with an artistic program that highlighted Italy's rich cultural history, celebrating its traditions and artistic legacy.

The opening spectacle showcased the country's heritage while emphasizing the universal spirit of the Olympics. Athlete parades will continue in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Predazzo, and Livigno, where competitions will take place in the coming days.

The 2026 Winter Olympics features 116 medal events across 16 sports, which is seven more than the 2022 Beijing Games. New events have been added, including mixed team skeleton, men's and women's moguls, and alpine skiing sprint and team events. However, mixed team alpine skiing will not be included this year.

Azerbaijan is represented at the 25th Winter Olympics by Vladimir Litvintsev in figure skating and Anastasia Papatoma in alpine skiing (slalom).