Azerbaijan Backs 65 Exporters As 'Made In Azerbaijan' Pushes Into Global Markets
Under the unified country pavilion mechanism, 46 companies were selected from 93 applications and participated under the“Made in Azerbaijan” brand in six international exhibitions during the year. Under the unified country pavilion mechanism, 46 companies were selected from 93 applications and participated under the“Made in Azerbaijan” brand in six international exhibitions during the year. These included...Access to paid information is limited
Find the plan that suits you best.1 month subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 month1.00₼ 3 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 3 months2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription
Full digital access to all news for 6 months3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription
Full digital access to all news for 1 year7.10₼ Select -41%
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment