IMF Delegation Visits Aghdam Industrial Park In Azerbaijan

A delegation led by Patrik Loshevskiy, Executive Director representing Azerbaijan's Constituency at the International Monetary Fund (IMF), has visited the Aghdam Industrial Park, which is managed by the Economic Zones Development Agency of Azerbaijan.

As reported by AzerNEWS, citing the Economic Zones Development Agency under the Ministry of Economy, 32 business entities have so far been granted resident status in the Aghdam Industrial Park, while five entrepreneurs have received non-resident status. Total investments made by entrepreneurs in the park have reached 145.8 million manats, resulting in the creation of nearly 1,000 permanent jobs. Priority in employment is given to residents of Aghdam and the surrounding districts.

Currently, 13 enterprises are operating within the industrial park. To date, entrepreneurs have sold products worth a total of 1.4 billion manats, including exports valued at 62.3 million manats.

During the visit, IMF representatives also familiarized themselves with the production process at the tobacco manufacturing facility operated by Tabaterra LLC, one of the park's resident companies.