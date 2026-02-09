Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Lebanese Civil Defense: Tripoli's Collapsed Building Search, Rescue Operations Conclude


2026-02-09 05:03:42
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- Director General of the Lebanese Civil Defense Imad Khreish, announced Monday, the end of search and rescue operations at the building that collapsed Sunday, in Tripoli's Bab al-Tebbaneh, northern Lebanon.
In a press statement, Khreish said that the final toll was 14 deaths, while 8 people were rescued.
The Civil Defense had indicated in a previous statement that the collapsed building was a residential building consisting of two sections, each with six floors, which resulted in several people being trapped under the rubble.
This incident is the second of its kind to occur in Tripoli in less than a month, after a residential building collapsed on January 24 in the Qubba area, killing two people. (end)
Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)

