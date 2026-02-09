403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fifth Scientific Research Conference Opens At Sabah Al-Salem University City
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 9 (KUNA) -- The Fifth Scientific Research Conference opened today at Sabah Al-Salem University City under the theme "Promoting Academic Excellence through Interdisciplinary Research and Innovation."
In his opening speech, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jalal emphasized that strengthening interdisciplinary research is essential for academic excellence, serving national priorities, supporting Kuwait's future vision, and fostering knowledge that drives sustainable development across sectors.
Al-Jalal highlighted innovation as a core pillar of higher education, bridging scientific research and practical application, transforming knowledge into societal benefits, praising Kuwait University's role in cultivating research culture, preparing national talent, and advancing the country's comprehensive development goals.
Meanwhile, Kuwait University President Dr. Dina Al-Mailem stressed that scientific research is the foundation of the university's mission, driving knowledge production, providing tools to address societal challenges, generate practical solutions, and advance academic and national development goals.
She noted that this year's conference theme emphasizes bridging disciplines to achieve academic excellence, accelerating interdisciplinary research that fosters innovation, cultivates creativity, and strengthens the university's scientific community, reflecting a commitment to knowledge integration and societal progress.
Al-Mailem also expressed appreciation to community development partners, particularly the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, for their continuous support, which enriched the event and exemplified a successful model of collaborative community partnership.
Vice President for Research at Kuwait University Dr. Abdullah Sultan said the annual event reflects the university's strong commitment to knowledge support, advancing scientific production, and enhancing its global presence by developing its research system in line with strategic plans and future aspirations.
He added that this year's conference theme, "Promoting Academic Excellence through Interdisciplinary Research and Innovation," underscores leading universities' priority to integrate knowledge across disciplines, delivering innovative solutions and directly advancing sustainable development while addressing complex scientific and societal challenges.
Sultan noted that the Research Sector continues to develop research infrastructure, support researchers, improve the quality of scientific publications, and strengthen international partnerships to empower national competencies, enhance the university's research output, serve society, and support sustainable development in Kuwait.
The two-day event brings together academic and research experts from diverse scientific fields and honored winners of the Distinguished Scientific Poster Award, highlighting the poster's role in presenting research systematically and reflecting Kuwait University's advanced scholarship. (end)
asm
In his opening speech, Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research Dr. Nader Al-Jalal emphasized that strengthening interdisciplinary research is essential for academic excellence, serving national priorities, supporting Kuwait's future vision, and fostering knowledge that drives sustainable development across sectors.
Al-Jalal highlighted innovation as a core pillar of higher education, bridging scientific research and practical application, transforming knowledge into societal benefits, praising Kuwait University's role in cultivating research culture, preparing national talent, and advancing the country's comprehensive development goals.
Meanwhile, Kuwait University President Dr. Dina Al-Mailem stressed that scientific research is the foundation of the university's mission, driving knowledge production, providing tools to address societal challenges, generate practical solutions, and advance academic and national development goals.
She noted that this year's conference theme emphasizes bridging disciplines to achieve academic excellence, accelerating interdisciplinary research that fosters innovation, cultivates creativity, and strengthens the university's scientific community, reflecting a commitment to knowledge integration and societal progress.
Al-Mailem also expressed appreciation to community development partners, particularly the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences and Kuwait Petroleum Corporation, for their continuous support, which enriched the event and exemplified a successful model of collaborative community partnership.
Vice President for Research at Kuwait University Dr. Abdullah Sultan said the annual event reflects the university's strong commitment to knowledge support, advancing scientific production, and enhancing its global presence by developing its research system in line with strategic plans and future aspirations.
He added that this year's conference theme, "Promoting Academic Excellence through Interdisciplinary Research and Innovation," underscores leading universities' priority to integrate knowledge across disciplines, delivering innovative solutions and directly advancing sustainable development while addressing complex scientific and societal challenges.
Sultan noted that the Research Sector continues to develop research infrastructure, support researchers, improve the quality of scientific publications, and strengthen international partnerships to empower national competencies, enhance the university's research output, serve society, and support sustainable development in Kuwait.
The two-day event brings together academic and research experts from diverse scientific fields and honored winners of the Distinguished Scientific Poster Award, highlighting the poster's role in presenting research systematically and reflecting Kuwait University's advanced scholarship. (end)
asm
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment