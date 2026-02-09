Ganderbal Court Awards 20-Year Jail Term In POCSO Case

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A court in Ganderbal has sentenced a man to 20 years' rigorous imprisonment in a case registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, police said on Monday.

The Principal Sessions Judge, Ganderbal, awarded the sentence to Rouf Ahmad Ganaie, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Takiya Khalmulla Nagbal in Ganderbal district, under Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.

Police said the conviction reflects strong and effective prosecution during the trial, leading to a successful outcome in a grave offence involving a minor.

The case was prosecuted by Public Prosecutor Shafat Ahmad Bhat, while Public Prosecutor Jehangir Rafiqi argued the matter on behalf of the prosecution.

The investigation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Mohammad Akbar, whose professional and meticulous investigation played a key role in securing the conviction, police said.