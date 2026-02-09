Ganderbal Court Awards 20-Year Jail Term In POCSO Case
The Principal Sessions Judge, Ganderbal, awarded the sentence to Rouf Ahmad Ganaie, son of Bashir Ahmad Ganaie, a resident of Takiya Khalmulla Nagbal in Ganderbal district, under Sections 3 and 4 of the POCSO Act. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the convict.
Police said the conviction reflects strong and effective prosecution during the trial, leading to a successful outcome in a grave offence involving a minor.
The case was prosecuted by Public Prosecutor Shafat Ahmad Bhat, while Public Prosecutor Jehangir Rafiqi argued the matter on behalf of the prosecution.
The investigation was conducted by Sub-Inspector Mohammad Akbar, whose professional and meticulous investigation played a key role in securing the conviction, police said.
