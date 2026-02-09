Cop Found Dead In Reasi, Inquiry Initiated

MENAFN - Kashmir Observer)A head constable of Jammu and Kashmir Police was found dead on Monday in the Chassana area of Reasi district, officials said.

The police personnel, identified as Muhammad Farooq, was posted at Police Station Chassana. Officials said his body was recovered from a private room where he had been staying.

A police team reached the spot after the incident was reported and initiated preliminary proceedings. The body was sent for medico-legal examination to determine the cause of death.

Officials said no conclusion has been drawn so far regarding the circumstances of the death. Police have taken cognizance of the incident and an investigation is underway. (KNT)