Affordable Care Centres Offer Vital Break For Family Carers Across Hampshire

MENAFN - Pressat) Age Concern Hampshire is dedicated to keeping day care affordable, ensuring older people and their families can continue to access vital support at a time when many family carers are under pressure.With half-day care available from £38.25, the charity's Care & Wellbeing Centres provide a flexible and accessible option for family carers who are struggling to balance caring responsibilities with work, employment, and other family commitments, helping them to look after their own wellbeing, find time to rest, and stay supported while caring for their loved ones.Operating from centres in Locks Heath, New Milton, Yateley and Dibden, Age Concern Hampshire offers a safe, welcoming environment where older people can enjoy companionship, stimulating activities and professional care. For family carers, this support provides trusted respite and peace of mind, even for just a few hours.Sessions include engaging social and therapeutic activities, optional nutritious meals and refreshments, and personalised support from trained and experienced staff, including assistance with personal care and medication where required. Transport can be arranged for those who need help getting to and from the centres.Hannah Park, Head of Operations at Age Concern Hampshire, said“Family carers are often under immense strain, juggling caring responsibilities with work and other family commitments, often while facing financial pressure. We are dedicated to ensuring our services remain affordable so family carers can access support before reaching crisis point. Our half-day care sessions, from £38.25, help families get high-quality care without the cost of full-day or residential alternatives.”Age Concern Hampshire recognises the vital role family carers play in supporting older people and believes affordable, preventative support is key to sustaining both carers and those they care for.Free taster days are available at all Care & Wellbeing Centres, allowing families to experience the service before making any commitment. Call 01962 868545 or visit their website to find out more:Editor's Notes:

Founded in 1985, Age Concern Hampshire provide services to the older community of Hampshire. The charity currently deliver support at their Care & Wellbeing centres throughout the county, as well as Foot Care clinics, Help at Home, Information via their Information Hub, Hospital to Home Services, Community Information Volunteer Services and a variety of other activities. Its mission is to help people 'Age well and Live well'.



