India 5G Market Poised To Hit US$ 1,78,546.1 Million By 2031

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) India is now the largest 5G market with over 400 million subscribers, experiencing rapid growth from 2022 to 2026 due to aggressive deployment. This is driven by rapid, widespread infrastructure rollout, affordable 5G-capable smartphones, and intense consumer demand for high-speed data.

Chicago, Feb. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the Indian 5G market was valued at USD 7,065 million in 2022 and is projected to reach USD 1,78,546.1 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 43.8% during the forecast period of 2023-2031.

India has rapidly emerged as the fourth-largest market globally for 5G smartphones, reflecting the country's growing enthusiasm for next-generation mobile technology. In the quarter ending June, the share of 5G smartphones in India's overall smartphone market surpassed 14%, marking a significant milestone in the adoption curve. This increasing penetration highlights consumers' eagerness to upgrade to 5G-enabled devices, driven by the promise of faster internet speeds, improved connectivity, and enhanced mobile experiences.

The adoption of 5G services among mobile subscribers is poised to accelerate considerably in the near future. Projections indicate that approximately 18% of India's mobile subscriber base will be using 5G technology by 2025. This anticipated growth is fueled by greater network availability, decreasing costs of 5G-compatible devices, and increasing consumer awareness of 5G benefits. As infrastructure continues to improve and more affordable handsets enter the market, the penetration rate is expected to rise steadily.

Government Policies Fueling 5G Market Growth in India

The Indian government plays a crucial role in accelerating the growth of the country's 5G market through a range of policies and initiatives designed to create a conducive environment for 5G deployment. One of the primary government efforts involves the strategic allocation of radio frequency spectrum essential for 5G services. By ensuring that adequate and appropriate spectrum bands are made available, the government facilitates seamless network rollouts and high-quality service delivery.

To complement policy measures, the government actively supports the development of infrastructure needed for widespread 5G adoption. This includes funding and facilitating 5G trials and pilot projects that help test and refine technology in real-world settings. The establishment of 5G innovation centers is another key initiative, aimed at fostering research and development by bringing together academia, industry, and government agencies.

Several flagship initiatives underscore the government's commitment to advancing 5G technology and its integration into the broader digital landscape. The National Digital Communications Policy 2018 lays the foundation for a modern, efficient, and affordable digital communications infrastructure. The 5G Testbeds and Trials Policy supports the practical evaluation of 5G technologies, facilitating faster commercialization. Collaborative platforms like the 5G India Forum bring together stakeholders from across the telecom value chain to align strategies and promote standardization.

Market Opportunity in the Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB) Segment

The Enhanced Mobile Broadband (EMBB) segment presents a substantial market opportunity valued at approximately US$ 93,549.8 million for the period spanning 2023 to 2031. This segment is a dominant force within India's 5G market, primarily driven by the increasing demand for faster and more reliable mobile internet connections.

The dominance of the EMBB segment in India's 5G market stems from its ability to address critical connectivity requirements. Consumers and businesses alike seek faster download and upload speeds that enable seamless streaming, quick file transfers, and efficient communication. The reliability of connections is also significantly improved, reducing latency and minimizing interruptions, which is essential for applications that demand real-time responsiveness.

EMBB offers a range of key benefits that appeal to both individual users and enterprises. For consumers, the faster speeds and reliable connectivity enhance everyday activities such as video calls, online gaming, and content streaming. For businesses, EMBB supports advanced multimedia applications and provides robust support for cloud-based services. This enables companies to access, upload, and store data more efficiently in the cloud, facilitating remote work, data analysis, and scalable IT infrastructure.

IT & Telecommunications Segment Leading the Market in 2022

In 2022, the IT and telecommunications segment emerged as the largest contributor to the market, a trend that is expected to continue throughout the forecast period. This dominance is driven by the sector's critical role in enabling connectivity and digital transformation across various industries and consumer markets. The rapid expansion of digital infrastructure, increasing mobile penetration, and growing reliance on internet-based services have collectively fueled the growth of this segment.

Within the broader IT and telecommunications landscape, the telecommunications sector is a leading force in India's burgeoning 5G market. The growing demand for high-speed, dependable mobile and broadband services is a primary driver behind this momentum. Consumers and businesses alike are seeking enhanced connectivity solutions that support emerging applications such as streaming, online gaming, smart cities, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

The promise of 5G technology presents vast opportunities for the telecommunications sector to expand its services and improve user experiences. Faster network speeds enable seamless streaming, quicker downloads, and more responsive online interactions, while enhanced capacity supports a greater number of connected devices and more data-intensive applications. Improved coverage ensures that even remote and underserved areas gain access to high-quality connectivity, bridging digital divides and fostering inclusive growth.

