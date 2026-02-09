Sharad Pawar Rushed To Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic After Health Deteriorates

MENAFN - Live Mint) Nationalist Congress Party (NCP)-SP boss Sharad Pawar was rushed to Pune's Ruby Hall Clinic after he complained of difficulty in breathing. Pawar's office confirmed the news and said that he has been experiencing a cough since Monday morning. The administration of Ruby Hall Clinic stated that doctors would first examine him and then decide whether he needs to be admitted to the hospital or can be discharged.

An update from the hospital said Sharad Pawar will be examined and, based on the assessment, the course of treatment will be decided. If required, he will be admitted.

“We will take a decision based on his condition," the doctor said.