Sudha Chandran Reveals What Exactly Happened In Viral Mata Ki Chowki Video, 'Some Things Simply Exist'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Actress Sudha Chandran has opened up about her viral Mata ki Chowki video from January. According to her, she can't remember what exactly happened.

The viral video left many viewers shocked and confused. The footage showed the actress in an emotionally-overwhelmed state. It was a devotional gathering, not a film or television shoot.

| Viral video: Sudha Chandran tries to bite people at Mata ki Chowki | Watch

People present, including actor Jaswir Kaur, were seen trying to calm and restrain her. But, she struggled and even tried to bite someone nearby.

Reactions online were divided. Some believed the incident had a spiritual cause and described it as possession. Others called for sensitivity and mental-health awareness. The video sparked debate and concern about her health.

During an interaction with Hindi Rush, she was asked what happened that day.

“I do not know what was there or how it was. And, I am not even saying that the Goddess entered me. If the Goddess truly enters someone, the body cannot bear it. A human being cannot hold that level of energy,” she said.

“It is possible that some small percentage of that energy came as a blessing. But, whether it was Her presence or something else, I do not know. Still, I feel blessed because I believe in these things,” the actress said.

“I am not here to seek validation from anyone. If I start validating my every action, it would mean I do not trust myself. Then I would be betraying myself,” she added.

According to Sudha Chandran, she respects everyone's beliefs and expects the same for her own spiritual experiences. She thinks people are free to disbelieve, but they should not question her faith.

According to the actress, such divine or spiritual occurrences continue to exist in modern times. Many families experience a 'presence' during prayers. She insisted she had done nothing supernatural and said different interpretations reflected personal mindsets.

She was asked if such a thing had happened to her earlier. According to her, similar moments occurred when she felt the Mother's presence.

“Whenever there is Mother's presence, there is a slightly-heightened energy. Otherwise, it is also a state of mind. The state of mind matters. But, this time, the energy level became slightly higher,” she said.

I am not here to seek validation from anyone

Sudha Chandran said she could not clearly remember what happened during the incident. According to her husband, she drank about 4.5 litres of water in 6-7 minutes. And, she repeatedly asked for more water.

| Vidya Balan 'gets possessed' during interview; Kartik Aaryan reacts

She described the moment as something beyond normal explanation. She said certain spiritual experiences should be accepted with faith rather than constant questioning.

“Do not try to explore what is unexplored. Some things simply exist. Believe them. When we keep poking at them, that is when problems start, and life gets disturbed,” Sudha Chandran said.

“People ask whether such things can happen in 2026. Some even make jokes or strange comments. We can only laugh at that,” she added.

Sudha Chandran felt extreme exhaustion for nearly 1.5 days afterwards. She described it as the effect of divine energy. She also linked these feelings to a lifelong faith and to unexpected moments of silent prayer.

“Since childhood, prayer and faith have left a deep imprint on the mind. Personally, I have often felt divine intervention when things seemed impossible. Sometimes, I get answers in temples or moments of silence before God,” she added.

“During prayers, such presence can sometimes be felt, and solutions emerge. That is what I experienced,” she concluded.

Social media reaction

Social media users have reacted to her statements. Many of them agreed with the Bollywood actress.

“Paranormal activity has happened to me. As described, at night, it felt as if someone was sitting on my chest, and I could not make any sound. No part of my body would move. Only my eyes remained open,” wrote one user.

| Man buys doll possessed by 'jealous ghost'; paranormal activities start at home

“Sometimes, at night, I could hear the sound of a woman crying, and at other times a faint humming voice. But, by God's grace, I am fine now,” the user added.

“Ma'am is absolutely right. I, too, experience it. I'm blessed by Mother,” wrote another user.

One user commented,“She is right. I also felt it. I tried shouting for help but couldn't. Then, I started chanting the Gayatri mantra, and my voice turned heavy. Afterwards, my body felt so heavy and tired.”

“The ancestors ask for water, not the cosmic aura. After cosmic aura, the person is so exhausted that they go into deep sleep,” came from another.