Owaisi Slams BJP's Savarkar Bharat Ratna Demand, Cites Maulvi Allauddin

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday launched a sharp attack against the BJP-RSS over the Sangh chief's demand to confer a Bharat Ratna on VD Savarkar. Invoking Maulvi Allauddin, known for his contribution to the 1857 revolt, Owaisi criticised the idea of conferring the highest civilian award to Savarkar. He said, "Maulvi Allauddin, the then Imam of Makkah Masjid in Hyderabad, protested against the Britishers as some freedom fighters were caught in Aurangabad. Nizams who were safeguarded by the British ruled (over Hyderabad). He was attacked, but he escaped. Later, he was arrested. He was the first prisoner in 'Kala Pani' (the Andaman Cellular Jail). Maulana Allaudin passed away there (in the jail)."

"Today, RSS asks to confer the Bharat Ratna on a man who wrote six mercy petitions to the Britishers. There will be a time when the BJP will confer Bharat Ratna on Nathuram Godse," the AIMIM leader added.

RSS Chief's Call Sparks Debate

This comes after Mohan Bhagwat, speaking at the Two-Day Lecture Series On '100 Years Of Sangh Journey - New Horizons', said if Savarkar is given Bharat Ratna, then the prestige of the honour will increase.

Bhagwat noted that he was not on the decision-making committee but would raise the issue if given the chance. "I'm not on that committee, but if I meet someone who is, I'll ask them. If Swatantra Veer Savarkar is awarded the Bharat Ratna, the prestige of the award will increase. Even without that prestige, he has become the emperor of millions of hearts," Bhagwat said.

Congress Opposes Demand

Earlier today, Congress MP Manickam Tagore opposed Mohan Bhagwat's demand, saying it would be an 'insult' to the Bharat Ratna award and to the freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country. "Apmaan hoga. If we keep giving Bharat Ratna to the people who kept apologising to the British, then it will be an insult to the people who sacrificed their lives for the country, including BR Ambedkar, Sardar Patel, Mahatma Gandhi," Tagore told ANI.

BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT) Back Call for Award

However, the BJP and even the INDIA bloc ally, the Shiv Sena (UBT), echoed Bhagwat's demands. BJP MP Madan Rathore told ANI that some people are opposing the idea because of "not reading complete history", and highlighted that Savarkar has "suffered a great deal" and has continued to fight for the country without losing hope. While Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut questioned the BJP for not conferring a Bharat Ratna to VD Savarkar, asking RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat to directly inquire from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)