U-19 World Cup: Pacer Udhav Mohan Hails Captain Ayush Mhatre's Role

Indian Under-19 cricket team pacer Udhav Mohan expressed delight at the team's 2026 ICC U-19 World Cup recently in Harare, Zimbabwe. Udhav credited India's captain Ayush Mhatre for his role in India's record-extending 6th U-19 World Cup victory. Udhav's coach, Rajkumar Sharma, also expressed pride in the player's achievement.

Udhav played just one match in the Under-19 World Cup, against Zimbabwe, where he made a valuable contribution for the Men in Blue, claiming bowling figures of 3/20 in 6.4 overs.

Speaking to ANI, the U19 World Cup champion said it was a special feeling to win the World Cup for India, praised Ayush Mhatre's leadership, and highlighted the team's strong comeback after a difficult situation in the match against Bangladesh.

Captain Ayush Mhatre's Contribution

Ayush Mhatre emerged as Team India's fourth-highest run-scorer at the tournament, having scored 214 runs in 7 innings at an average of 30.57.

The Bangladesh Comeback

Notably, India faced a stiff challenge against Bangladesh in their group-stage match. The Ayush Mhatre-led side, batting first, were dismissed for 238/10 in 48.4 overs. However, rain interrupted the match, and Bangladesh were set a revised target of 165 under the DLS method in a 29-over contest. Chasing 165, Bangladesh looked in complete control at 106/2, but the Indian bowling lineup posted a remarkable comeback to skittle the Bangladeshi batting lineup for just 146 runs, eventually winning the match by 18 runs.

"It is a great feeling to win for India. The captain had a major role and he played very well. He motivated and encouraged all of us. We were not in the ideal situation in the Bangladesh match, but we did a great comeback after that," Udhav Mohan told ANI.

Coach Rajkumar Sharma Expresses Pride

Udhav Mohan's coach, Rajkumar Sharma, who is also Virat Kohli's childhood coach, said the player's success was a proud moment and that it reminded him of Virat Kohli's 2008 Under-19 win, adding that he was delighted that two of his students have now lifted the World Cup.

"It is a proud moment for me and it reminds me of 2008, when Virat won. Though I could not go this time, I am proud of him, and it is a matter of delight that 2 of my students have lifted the World Cup," Rajkumar Sharma said.

