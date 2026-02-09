'Won't Live A Minute Without Him...': Bengaluru Woman Ends Life Hours After Husband's Death Due To Geyser Gas

Raju, 48, died after inhaling toxic monoxide gas from a gas geyser while bathing at his home. Soon after learning of his death, his wife Meena went to their under-construction house in KG Srinivasapura and died by suicide by hanging from a tree.

In a heartbreaking incident, a married couple died in two separate events within a short span of time in the Nelamangala area near Bengaluru. The husband, Raju, aged 48, died after inhaling toxic monoxide gas from a gas geyser while bathing. Minutes later, his wife Meena, 42, died by suicide by hanging from a tree in front of their new house site.

The incident falls under the limits of Nelamangala and Madanayakanahalli police stations. The sudden loss has left the family and neighbours in deep shock.

Raju worked as a driver, while Meena was employed at a bank. The couple had been living with their 19-year-old son, Tarun, in a leased house in Jakkasandra in Nelamangala for the past 20 years. The family was also building a new house at K.G. Srinivasapura in the Madanayakanahalli area.

Relatives said the family had been managing both daily expenses and construction costs at the same time.

According to police, the incident happened on Friday when Raju went to take a bath. He was later found lying unconscious inside the washroom. His son Tarun returned home and did not receive any response from his father.

Suspecting something was wrong, Tarun broke open the main door to enter the house. He found his father lying inside the bathroom and immediately rushed him to a hospital. However, doctors declared Raju dead on arrival. Police said the death was caused by inhaling toxic monoxide gas from the gas geyser.

Tarun then called his mother and informed her about the sudden death.

After hearing about her husband's death, Meena went to K.G. Srinivasapura, where the family's new house was under construction. In front of the house, she died by hanging from a tree. Her body was discovered on Saturday.

Before committing suicide, Meena wrote a death note, the lines of which are gut-wrenching. She wrote, 'I will not live even for a minute without my husband. Please forgive me.' She also mentioned the family's financial affairs and instructed her son to 'give whatever is due to whomever'.

Police said she had gone missing on Friday night. Tarun and other relatives searched for her throughout the night as her phone was not reachable.

Officials believe the sudden loss and stress may have pushed her to take the extreme step.

Both bodies were sent for postmortem at the Nelamangala Government Hospital. After the procedures were completed on Saturday, the bodies were handed over to the family.

Police have recorded the statements of relatives and are continuing their inquiry to confirm all circumstances surrounding the two deaths.

(Suicide is never a solution. Seek help from mental-health professionals. If you ever experience such thoughts, please call the 'DISHA' helpline. Toll-free helpline numbers: 1056, 0471-2552056)