Manipur CM Appeals For Peace Amid Fresh Violence In Urkhul District

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh visited the injured people in violence hit Urkhul district. As the CM shook hands and inquired about the health of the injured getting treatment at Regional Institute of Medical Sciences he urged people to maintain "peace and harmony." "I urge all sections of society to maintain peace and harmony. Dialogue and restraint are essential to prevent further escalation of tensions..." CM Singh said.

Clash in Urkhul District

Earlier today, Deputy Chief Minister Losii Dikho, along with Ukhrul Assembly Constituency MLA Ram Muivah and Saikul Assembly Constituency MLA Kimneo Hangshing Haokip visited Litan Sareikhong, where a clash between members of the Tangkhul and Kuki communities was reported a day earlier. According to official sources, more than 20 houses were set ablaze during the incident, while three four-wheeler vehicles were also burnt down.

Following the violence, security forces were deployed in large numbers in and around the area to prevent further escalation and to maintain law and order. Prohibitory orders have been issued in the area.

Meanwhile, residents from both communities have begun leaving the affected areas, packing their belongings and moving to safer locations amid fears of renewed violence. Authorities have assured that the situation is being closely monitored and appealed to the public to maintain calm and cooperate with the administration.

Recent Unrest in Other Areas

Violence in Urkhul comes just a few days after clashes between security forces and a mob in Manipur's Tuibong area continued for nearly nine hours, from around 6 pm on Thursday till approximately 3 am on Friday, prompting authorities to impose a total shutdown in the affected areas.

A protest against the swearing-in of Manipur's new Deputy Chief Ministers, Nemcha Kipgen and Losii Dikho, turned violent on Thursday as security forces clashed with a mob in Churachandpur district. The unrest reportedly began in the Tuibong Main Market area, where hundreds of young protesters attempted to push security forces back to their barracks. The clash erupted near the Tuibong Forest Gate area, where a mob allegedly began pelting stones at security personnel deployed in the region.

