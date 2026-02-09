Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Businessman's Son Shivam Mishra Identified

Driver Identified as Businessman's Son

Kanpur Police on Monday identified the driver involved in the Lamborghini accident on VIP Road that injured multiple people and damaged a parked motorcycle. The car, previously seized by police, was being driven by Shivam Mishra, son of businessman KK Mishra, officials said.

Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said, "We have found the details of the car. The car has been seized. The car was driven by Shivam Mishra. His father is KK Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra's bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra." Providing further details, he added, "Shivam Mishra is in the hospital. Our police team has reached his residence for further investigation. An FIR of the accident has been registered. One person was injured. He has been treated in the hospital."

Police Vow Strict Action

Commissioner Lal further stated that action would be taken against the accused, as the law applies equally to all, whether it concerns a luxury car or a smaller car. "Law is equal for everyone, whether it is a Lamborghini or a smaller car. Actions will be taken against Shivam Mishra, who was driving the car," he said.

Political Reaction and Assurances

BJP MP from Kanpur, Ramesh Awasthi, confirmed, "Six people have been injured and one of them has been admitted to the hospital. Previously, FIR was registered against an unknown driver, but now Shivam Mishra has been named, against whom the FIR has been registered. The police are taking appropriate action." He further said, "The accused is the son of a businessman. FIR has been registered and strict action will be taken against him. We are not protecting anyone. The accused has been named and he will be sent to jail. The Samajwadi Party are making rhetoric just for the sake of elections, which they will lose, just like in Bihar."

Incident and Investigation Details

Earlier in the day, a First Information Report (FIR) was registered following a Lamborghini car accident on VIP Road in Kanpur on Sunday, in which several people were injured. According to an FIR, the incident took place near Jhula Park Crossing at around 1:45 PM, when the Lamborghini hit a parked Bullet motorcycle before striking a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and outer body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged. The case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125 (a), 125 (b), and 324 (4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar.

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet."

According to police, the incident took place on Sunday when the luxury car hit a motorcycle rider and injured multiple pedestrians. The vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station, and further investigation is underway.

Eyewitness Account

Speaking to ANI on Monday, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident. "A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)