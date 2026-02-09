Supergirl: Super Bowl Trailer Shows Milly Alcock's Raw, Emotional Kara

The destruction of Krypton has never looked this intimate. DC Studios has unveiled a new Super Bowl trailer for 'Supergirl,' offering the first emotionally charged glimpse of Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El, not as a fully formed hero, but as a survivor shaped by loss, rage and hard-earned truth.

As per Variety, the teaser released during the 2026 Super Bowl and Puppy Bowl, introduces audiences to Kara's life on Krypton before its annihilation, including the moment she meets and adopts Krypto as a puppy. The bond between girl and super-powered dog is positioned as central to the film's emotional spine, grounding a story that quickly expands into a galaxy-spanning pursuit of justice.

A Cynical Survivor

Unlike her cousin Superman, Kara is presented as deeply conflicted and cynical. "He sees the good in everyone. And I see the truth," she says in the trailer, now released on the social media handles of Warner Bros. While Superman embodies hope, Supergirl explores what happens when survival comes at a cost.

The footage suggests Kara lived through Krypton's destruction on a floating fragment of the planet, a trauma that continues to shape her worldview.

An Interstellar Journey of Vengeance

The film is based on Tom King and Bilquis Evely's acclaimed comic series 'Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow,' as per Variety. Its logline teases an "epic, interstellar journey of vengeance and justice" after a ruthless enemy strikes close to home.

Key Characters and Cast

That enemy is Krem of the Yellow Hills, played by Matthias Schoenaerts. Kara's mission is triggered by Ruthye Marye Knoll (Eve Ridley), a young alien girl who recruits Supergirl to help avenge her father's murder.

The trailer also offers a first look at Jason Momoa as the alien mercenary Lobo, whose presence hints at a high-stakes climax.

Behind the Scenes

Behind the camera, 'Supergirl' is directed by Craig Gillespie, with a screenplay by Ana Nogueira. David Krumholtz and Emily Beecham star as Supergirl's parents. The film is produced by DC Studios heads James Gunn and Peter Safran, with executive producers Nigel Gostelow, Chantal Nong Vo and Lars P. Winther.

DCU Connection and Release Date

Set within the evolving DC Universe and following Kara's appearance in James Gunn's 'Superman,' 'Supergirl' is scheduled for a theatrical and IMAX release on June 26, 2026. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)