Sifra's Journey: Kriti Sanon Looks Back As Film Turns 2

"Sifra as a character has gotten a lot of love" When Kriti Felt the Love for Sifra Everywhere,Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya Completes Two Years

Two years ago, Kriti Sanon took on a role like never before in Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya and what a game changer it turned out to be. As Sifra, she delivered a performance that left everyone in awe. Her crackling chemistry with Shahid Kapoor, her contagious laugh that had fans obsessed, and her graceful dance in the iconic Dhak Dhak song every moment was pure magic.

Kriti once again proved that she is fearless when it comes to choosing roles and the love for Sifra only cemented that further.

"I feel that Sifra as a character has gotten a lot of love. I have personally felt it. Because wherever I've gone, whether it's been in India, or even London, there are so many people who have come to me and told me that they want a picture with Sifra...once I was at the airport and there was a person who was letting me in for immigration...that person greeted me by calling me Sifra...So I just feel that when you hear your character name being called out or when they recognize you as the character, sometimes more than as you, I think that is such a big win for any actor because it's very, very rare...That means that you've really touched a chord. I'm just super excited with all the love that's been poured in for Sifra."

Nothing proves this more than the moment when Kriti had shared a video from a theatre where the audience was laughing uncontrollably at Sifra's antics. Seeing her character bring so much joy was a special feeling and she had also expressed it

"Glad to have gotten a role like SIFRA that could make people laugh while they fell in love with her too!"2024 belonged to her with three blockbusters Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, The Crew, and Do Patti each showcasing a different shade of her talent. The climax of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya with Kriti setting the screen ablaze in the Dhak Dhak song became an instant fan favorite and a defining cinematic moment.

2025 reaffirmed her stature as a performer with Tere Ishk Mein sending ripples across the industry. With every choice, Kriti continues to solidify her space as one of the most versatile and fearless actors of her generation.