Kanpur Lamborghini Accident: Strict Action If Intentional, Says Dy CM

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Monday said that strict action will be taken if the Kanpur Lamborghini accident was caused intentionally, while the police continue to investigate the incident that injured several people.

Speaking to the media, Maurya said, "If someone has committed this accident intentionally, a case will be registered, and action will be taken against them. I don't have complete knowledge of the entire matter. If someone has been negligent, the police will do their job."

Police Investigation Underway

Kanpur SHO Santosh Kumar added, "Whatever comes to light, action will be taken accordingly. Investigation is underway."

Political Spat Erupts

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party MLA from Kanpur Cantonment, Mohd Hassan Roomi, criticised the behaviour of wealthy young drivers, saying, "The power-protected young men from these wealthy families, driving their expensive cars on the roads, treat the poor as if they are just concrete on the road, crushing them under their wheels. Who will take action against them? The public will take action against them."

He further added, "The time has come for the public to overthrow them. In 2027, the Samajwadi Party is the only alternative for the people; there is no other option."

Driver Identified, FIR Registered

The accident occurred near Jhula Park Crossing on Sunday, when a Lamborghini, driven at high speed, hit pedestrians and a parked motorcycle. Police have identified the driver as Shivam Mishra, son of businessman KK Mishra, and have registered an FIR. The injured have been treated in hospital, and the investigation is ongoing.

Earlier in the day, Kanpur Police Commissioner Raghubir Lal said, "We have found the details of the car. The car has been seized. The car was driven by Shivam Mishra. His father is KK Mishra. After the accident, Shivam Mishra's bouncers pulled him out of the car. It is being said that he has some medical issues. The FIR of the accident was registered earlier, and now, in our investigation, we have learned that the name of the driver is Shivam Mishra."

Providing further details, he added, "Shivam Mishra is in the hospital. Our police team has reached his residence for further investigation. An FIR of the accident has been registered. One person was injured. He has been treated in the hospital."

Commissioner Lal further stated that action would be taken against the accused, as the law applies equally to all, whether it concerns a luxury car or a smaller car. "Law is equal for everyone, whether it is a Lamborghini or a smaller car. Actions will be taken against Shivam Mishra, who was driving the car," he said.

BJP MP Confirms Action

BJP MP from Kanpur, Ramesh Awasthi, confirmed, "Six people have been injured and one of them has been admitted to the hospital. Previously, FIR was registered against an unknown driver, but now Shivam Mishra has been named, against whom the FIR has been registered. The police are taking appropriate action."

He further said, "The accused is the son of a businessman. FIR has been registered and strict action will be taken against him. We are not protecting anyone. The accused has been named and he will be sent to jail. The Samajwadi Party are making rhetoric just for the sake of elections, which they will lose, just like in Bihar."

FIR Details

According to an FIR, the incident took place near Jhula Park Crossing at around 1:45 PM, when the Lamborghini hit a parked Bullet motorcycle before striking a passerby. The complainant suffered serious injuries to his left leg, ankle, and outer body. The motorcycle was also badly damaged. The case has been registered under relevant sections of BNS 2023, including sections 281, 125 (a), 125 (b), and 324 (4), and the investigation has been assigned to SI Dinesh Kumar.

DCP Central Kanpur Atul Kumar Srivastava confirmed that no arrests have been made so far. Speaking to ANI, Srivastava said, "Those who were injured in the incident have been taken to the hospital. A case has been registered, and a serious investigation is underway. Action will be taken based on the facts that emerge from the investigation. No one has been taken into custody yet."

Eyewitness Describes Aftermath

According to police,the vehicle involved in the incident has been seized by the Gwaltoli police station, and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to ANI on Monday, an eyewitness, Satyendra Singh Chandel, described the incident and the aftermath, saying that the driver was taken away from the spot shortly after the accident. "A luxury car hit some people yesterday at the VIP Road. I heard that some bouncers of the luxury car driver broke the window and pulled the driver of the car. They took him away in another car. The Lamborghini car has been taken to the Police Station. Around four to five people were injured in the incident."

