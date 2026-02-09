Congress, SP, DMK Move No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker Om Birla

Opposition Moves No-Confidence Motion Against Speaker

Congress MPs signed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, sources said on Monday. The motion has the support of the Samajwadi Party and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) has not yet declared its position. Congress' floor managers are in talks with other parties. Sources added that the party has clarified that it has enough MPs to submit a no-confidence motion notice. Even if one or two parties do not support it, Congress intends to move the motion within the constitutional timeframe.

This comes in the backdrop of the Opposition alleging that the Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, was not allowed to speak in the House during the discussion on the motion of Thanks to the President's Address. The Lok Sabha witnessed repeated disruptions by the Opposition benches, demanding a discussion on the India-US trade framework today. The House was adjourned and will reconvene at 11 AM on Tuesday (February 10).

'Opposition Sidelined': Congress

Earlier in the day, Congress leader KC Venugopal hinted at action by the opposition against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Venugopal criticised the functioning of the Lok Sabha, alleging that the opposition is being sidelined and not allowed to raise its voice on important issues.

Speaking to the reporters in the Parliament complex, Venugopal said, "As per the Parliamentary rules, the Leader of Opposition is a shadow Prime Minister. But here, the LoP is not being allowed to speak in the House. The government can say anything and attack anyone."

"The Speaker is himself making allegations against the Congress women MPs, but there is no space for the opposition in this House at all and they are not even allowed... This kind of attitude against the opposition never happened before... wait for the action," the Congress MP from Kerala said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)