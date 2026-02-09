U19 World Cup: Captain Ayush Mhatre Credits Team Effort For The Win

India Under-19 captain Ayush Mhatre credited his team's efforts after winning the ICC U19 World Cup 2026 title, defeating England U19 in the final at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on February 6. Speaking to reporters at his residence in Virar on Monday, Mhatre said, "It feels very good that we are representing India and winning the World Cup for the nation. Everyone worked very hard. The whole team has been together for a very long time. Everyone knows each other's strategies. We won because of everyone's efforts."

Champions Receive Grand Welcome

After winning their sixth ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup title, the Indian team arrived in Mumbai on Sunday, and cricket fans gave them a grand, celebratory welcome at the airport.

Yogesh Kamlakar Mhatre, father of Captain Ayush Mhatre, was also present at the airport to welcome his son. Speaking to ANI, he said, "Ayush has made the entire nation proud by winning the ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup and bringing the trophy home."

Captain's All-Round Contribution

Captain Mhatre made 214 runs in seven matches at an average of 30.57 and a strike rate of 113.22, with three fifties and wickets at an average of 12.42. A fine all-round performances including a three-fer against Pakistan too, a total of two three-wicket hauls and a wicket in the final.

India Thrash England in Final to Clinch Sixth Title

India won their record-extending sixth U19 World Cup title after thrashing England in a high-scoring final by 100 runs at Harare Sports Club in Zimbabwe on February 6. Opting to bat first in the final, India made 411/9 thanks to opener batter Vaibhav Sooryavanshi's breathtaking 175 runs off just 80 balls. Mhatre's 53 off 51 balls, with seven fours and two sixes and a knock from Abhigyan Kundu (40 in 31 balls, with six fours and a six) guided India to a massive total. Caleb Falconer (115 in 67 balls, with nine fours and seven sixes) put on a spectacular show of power, but that went in vain as England were skittled out for 311 runs.

India's teenage batting sensation, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, was named the Player of the Match in the final and Player of the Tournament. (ANI)

