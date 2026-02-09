Cabbage Cleaning Tips: How To Remove Worms Properly Before Cooking

Cabbage is a common vegetable in most homes, especially in winter, used in stir-fries and salads. Learn how to clean cabbage properly to safely remove worms and pesticides.

Cabbage is tasty, but it's often sprayed with pesticides and can have germs. That's why it's super important to clean every single layer thoroughly. Here are some key tips.

First, remove the outer leaves. Peel off the top two or three layers, as this is where dirt, insects, and chemicals are most likely to be found.

Cut the cabbage in half or into quarters. This helps to open up the layers, making it easier to spot any hidden worms.

Next, soak the cabbage in warm salt water for 10-15 minutes. The salt helps to kill worms and draw out any hidden insects from between the leaves.

Then, soak the cabbage for 5-7 minutes in water with 1-2 tbsp of vinegar. Vinegar helps kill bacteria and separate worms from the leaves.

Rinse the cabbage 2-3 times to wash away any worms, salt, dirt, or vinegar. Separate the leaves to check for any remaining insects and ensure it's completely clean.