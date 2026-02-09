Prince William And Princess Catherine 'Deeply Concerned' Over New Epstein File Revelations: 'Focused On Victims'

Prince William and Princess Catherine have said they are deeply concerned by fresh revelations linked to Jeffrey Epstein, with Kensington Palace stressing their focus remains on the victims.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have said they are 'deeply concerned' after a new round of revelations linked to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. A spokesperson from Kensington Palace confirmed that Prince William and Princess Catherine are closely following the latest developments, according to a BBC report.

In their first public response on this issue, the spokesperson said the couple's thoughts are with the victims. The statement stressed that their main concern is the people who suffered because of Epstein's crimes.

The palace said the Prince and Princess remain focused on the human impact of the case rather than the wider controversy.

First public statement from Kensington Palace

This is the first time William and Catherine have publicly spoken through an official statement about the ongoing disclosures connected to Epstein. The spokesperson said they are troubled by the continuing flow of new information coming from documents released in the United States.

According to the palace, the couple believes it is important that attention stays on those affected by the offences. The short statement made clear that their response is centred on concern and empathy rather than politics.

The message was carefully worded and avoided commenting on individuals directly. Instead, it underlined the importance of recognising the harm caused to victims.

The latest disclosures have also brought fresh scrutiny on Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor because of his past friendship with Epstein. His earlier links to the American financier have been discussed for several years, but the newly released material has increased public attention again.

Reports say Mountbatten-Windsor recently moved out of his Windsor home earlier than expected. Buckingham Palace had earlier indicated that he would leave Royal Lodge in early 2026. However, his departure appears to have been brought forward, and he is now living on King Charles's privately owned Sandringham Estate.

His long-running association with Epstein has remained a sensitive issue for the Royal Family. While he has apologised in the past for the relationship, he has consistently denied any wrongdoing.

Fresh disclosures from a large set of documents released in the United States have added to the pressure surrounding Mountbatten-Windsor. He has faced renewed calls from some quarters to provide evidence to an American inquiry examining Epstein's network and contacts.

Among the material made public are images that appear to show Mountbatten-Windsor in a compromising pose with a woman. However, no clear context has been provided for these photographs. It is not known when or where they were taken, and their meaning remains uncertain.

Officials and commentators have stressed that being named in such files does not automatically mean misconduct. Even so, the continued release of documents has kept the issue in the headlines.

Claims about sharing confidential information

Separate material seen from the latest batch of Epstein-related files suggests that Mountbatten-Windsor may have shared confidential information from his official role as a UK trade envoy during 2010 and 2011. Emails reportedly show him passing on reports about visits to Singapore, Hong Kong and Vietnam, along with details about possible investment opportunities.

Under official guidance, trade envoys are expected to keep sensitive commercial or political information private. The role carries a duty of confidentiality, even after the term ends, and is also covered by the Official Secrets Acts of 1911 and 1989.

The former duke, who served as trade envoy between 2001 and 2011, has been contacted for comment but has not responded so far. He has repeatedly and strongly denied any wrongdoing.

According to the emails, on 7 October 2010 Mountbatten-Windsor shared details of upcoming official trips to Singapore, Vietnam, Shenzhen in China and Hong Kong. Reports suggest business associates linked to Epstein were present during parts of these visits.

On 30 November the same year, he appears to have forwarded official reports of those trips to Epstein shortly after receiving them from his then special assistant, Amit Patel.

In a 2019 television interview, Mountbatten-Windsor said he last met Epstein in New York in early December 2010 to end their friendship. However, further emails indicate that on Christmas Eve that year he sent Epstein a confidential briefing about investment opportunities linked to the reconstruction of Helmand Province in Afghanistan, which at the time involved British forces and UK government funding.

Another email dated 9 February 2011 suggested Epstein might consider investing in a private equity firm he had recently visited.

Reaction from former government figures

Sir Vince Cable, who was business secretary during that period, said he had not previously been aware of any sharing of information about investment opportunities in Afghanistan. He said the reports were new to him.

The official terms of reference for trade envoys state that while they are not civil servants, they must still protect sensitive information gathered during official visits. This duty continues even after they leave the position.

Mountbatten-Windsor has faced years of public and media scrutiny over his association with Epstein. Questions about the relationship led to major consequences for his royal role.

He was stripped of his royal titles in October last year following increasing pressure over his past links with the convicted offender. Despite the controversy, he has continued to deny any improper conduct.

Focus remains on victims

Amid these renewed developments, the Prince and Princess of Wales have chosen to keep their message centred on concern for victims. Their statement does not address specific allegations or individuals directly.

Instead, Kensington Palace has emphasised that William and Catherine are deeply troubled by the continuing revelations and want attention to remain on those who suffered harm.

As more documents continue to emerge in the United States, the wider discussion around Epstein's network is likely to continue. For now, the Prince and Princess of Wales have made clear that their priority is empathy for victims and recognition of the seriousness of the case.