Rajasthan Govt Announces January Academic Ranking, Jhunjhunu And Hanumangarh Top List

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, Feb 9 (IANS) The School Education Department of Rajasthan on Monday released the District Academic Ranking for January 2026, offering a comprehensive assessment of the performance of all districts across academic outcomes, school operations, and governance indicators.

In the latest rankings, Jhunjhunu and Hanumangarh secured the top positions, while Churu registered a notable improvement to claim the third rank.

The ranking framework evaluates districts on key parameters such as student attendance, quality of classroom teaching, monitoring through field visits, and student performance in academic assessments.

With a stronger emphasis on learning outcomes and regular high-level performance reviews, the district ranking system is emerging as an effective tool to enhance accountability, targeted support, and continuous improvement in the school education system.

For the first time, academic learning outcomes have been formally integrated into the district ranking process. Competency-Based Assessments (CBA), Oral Reading Fluency (ORF) assessments, and board examination results have been accorded significant weightage.

This ensures that district performance reflects not only administrative efficiency but also tangible academic impact on students. The district ranking system enables regular, data-based reviews of performance and strengthens accountability across all levels.

District rankings and parameter-wise scores are reviewed every month in meetings chaired by the Principal Secretary, School Education Department, where gaps are identified, and clear, time-bound action points are finalized.

Sikar, Bharatpur, and Khairthal-Tijara ranked fourth, fifth, and sixth, respectively. Banswara and Jaisalmer were placed at the lower end of the rankings.

“The district ranking system has strengthened transparency and accountability in school education. Linking learning outcomes to rankings ensures that decisions at every level are guided by actual student progress. Our objective is to provide all districts with equal opportunities, timely support, and necessary resources so that no child is deprived of quality education, said Madan Dilawar, Minister of Education, Government of Rajasthan.

“Data-driven reviews and a focus on learning outcomes are now delivering concrete and sustainable improvements in school education. Going forward, our priority is to ensure quality education for every student through technology, teacher training, and innovation," said Krishna Kunal, Principal Secretary, School Education Department.