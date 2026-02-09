Bitcoin Stabilizes Above $70,000 After Plunging To 16-Month Low As 'Crypto Winter' Fears Intensify

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Big Three 1 Bitcoin is down 44% from its October peak, trading at $70,533. After briefly crashing below $61,000 on February 5 - its lowest level since Trump took office - BTC clawed back above $70,000 by Friday, but the damage to market confidence has been severe. The $2 trillion wipeout in total crypto market cap since October marks the deepest drawdown since the 2022 FTX collapse. 2 Gold has crushed Bitcoin in 2026 - and the divergence is accelerating. While gold returned +65% in 2025 and is already up 8% in 2026, Bitcoin declined 5% last year and has fallen nearly 20% since January 1. The gold-to-BTC ratio has shifted dramatically in favor of hard metal, challenging the "digital gold" narrative that drove institutional adoption. 3 The US government has ruled out a crypto bailout. The US Treasury explicitly stated it will not intervene to support cryptocurrency prices, while the Federal Reserve maintains its hawkish stance. With on-chain data showing sluggish demand and tightening liquidity, analysts are increasingly warning of a prolonged "crypto winter" despite Trump's pro-crypto rhetoric. Crypto Market Snapshot - Sunday Morning, February 9, 2026

Asset Price 24h Change 24h Volume BTC/USDT $70,532.9 +1.26% $3.31B ETH/USDT $2,067.18 -0.70% $2.24B SOL/USDT $85.43 -2.06% $395M XRP/USDT $1.4275 +0.25% $249M DOGE/USDT $0.0951 -1.92% $45.6M BNB/USDT $632.46 -1.55% $22.2M ADA/USDT $0.2694 -0.70% $25.4M XAU/USDT (Gold) $5,016.02 +0.77% $51.0M XAG/USDT (Silver) $81.49 +4.33% $38.2M

BTC from ATH: -44% | ETH from ATH: -57% | Total Crypto Market Cap: ~$2.4T | BTC Dominance: ~62% | Fear & Greed: Extreme Fear 01What Happened $2 trillion wipeout, $61K flash crash, fragile recovery

Bitcoin stabilized above $70,000 this weekend after one of the most brutal weeks in recent crypto history. On Wednesday, February 5, BTC briefly crashed below $61,000 - a 15% single-day plunge that dragged the entire crypto market down and triggered $2 trillion in total market cap losses since the October 2025 peak near $125,000. It was Bitcoin's lowest price since Trump took office, a bitter irony given the administration's vocal pro-crypto stance.

The selloff was driven by a toxic combination of factors: the precious metals crash on January 31 triggered a broader risk-off cascade that spilled into crypto, while tightening liquidity conditions and sluggish on-chain data revealed weakening demand beneath the surface.

The "crypto winter" narrative gained traction as BTC fell nearly 20% since the start of 2026, with altcoins suffering even steeper losses - ETH down 57% from its cycle high, SOL down over 60%.

The recovery was tentative. Bitcoin roared back above $70,000 on Friday, lifted by a sharp rebound in tech stocks and precious metals, but the bounce lacked conviction. Weekend trading has been subdued, with BTC hovering near $70,500 on thin volume. Bloomberg noted the stabilization but cautioned that the "roller-coaster ride" may not be over.

Gainer Change Loser Change PIPPIN +47.36% M (Meme ) -10.97% AXS +19.78% LA -3.97% WLFI +10.80% ZEC -3.67% BERA +9.61% SUI -2.25% SIREN +8.96% SOL -2.06%

Daily Chart BTCUSD · 1D · Bitstamp



Ichimoku · Bollinger Bands · MACD · RSI Source: TradingView 24h Top Movers - Perpetual Contracts02Market Commentary

The "digital gold" thesis is under severe strain. As Motley Fool noted, gold delivered a 64% return in 2025 while Bitcoin declined 5% - a performance gap that has widened further in 2026 as gold reclaimed $5,000 while BTC struggles to hold $70,000. The divergence challenges the core narrative that drove institutional Bitcoin adoption: that it functions as a store of value and inflation hedge comparable to gold.

CoinDesk reported that longtime Bitcoin bears are taking victory laps - the FT's Jemima Kelly declared Bitcoin "remains $69,000 too high," while Peter Schiff pointed to Michael Saylor's Strategy (formerly MicroStrategy ) as a cautionary tale of corporate Bitcoin bets gone wrong. Bulls counter with bottoming signals: the RSI near 30 on the daily chart, historically a zone that precedes multi-month rallies, and BTC dominance at 62%, suggesting capital is consolidating into Bitcoin rather than fleeing crypto entirely.

Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead offered the contrarian bull case, arguing Bitcoin will "massively outperform" gold over the next decade as fixed-supply assets benefit from monetary debasement. CryptoNews weighed the downside risk to $40,000 against historical cycle patterns that suggest a stabilization window in early 2026 - but acknowledged that the gold signal (outperformance of physical assets over digital ones ) typically precedes extended crypto weakness.

Level Price Significance Resistance 3 $86,039 4H 200-period MA / major structural resistance Resistance 2 $78,935 Daily Bollinger midline / Ichimoku cloud base Resistance 1 $73,281 4H upper Bollinger / near-term ceiling Current $70,533 Sunday morning (Feb 9) Support 1 $69,210 4H lower Bollinger band Support 2 $66,553 4H extreme low / recent swing low Support 3 $61,000 Feb 5 flash crash low / psychological floor

03Technical Outlook Key Levels

The daily chart is unambiguously bearish. Bitcoin is trading well below the Ichimoku cloud, below all major moving averages (the 200-day MA sits at $102,063 - a staggering 45% above current price), and the RSI at 34.55 is approaching oversold territory near the critical 30 line.

The MACD is deeply negative at -5,624 against a signal of -4,504, with the histogram at -1,121, confirming sustained downward momentum with no sign of a bullish crossover.

The 4-hour chart offers a slightly more nuanced picture. The RSI has recovered to 50.14 (neutral), and the MACD histogram has turned positive at 576, suggesting short-term buying pressure is emerging.

However, price remains below the Ichimoku cloud and the 200-period MA at $86,039, meaning any bounce is a counter-trend rally within a dominant downtrend until proven otherwise.

A break above $73,281 (4H upper Bollinger) would be the first sign of recovery, targeting $78,935 (daily Bollinger midline) and the structurally important $86,039 level. A loss of $69,210 reopens the path to $66,553 and the $61,000 flash crash low. A sustained break below $61,000 would confirm the bear market and bring $50,000–$55,000 into the conversation.

04Looking Ahead CPI, liquidity, and the gold divergence

The week ahead hinges on Wednesday's US CPI data. A hot inflation print would reinforce the Fed's hawkish stance, tighten liquidity further, and pressure risk assets including crypto.

A soft reading could trigger a relief rally, but the structural headwinds - weakening on-chain demand, ETF outflows, and the gold-over-crypto rotation - suggest any bounce would face heavy resistance near $73,000–$79,000.

The broader question is whether Bitcoin 's 44% drawdown represents a cyclical correction within a secular bull market or the beginning of a prolonged crypto winter. The bulls point to historical precedent: every previous cycle saw 50%+ drawdowns before resuming the uptrend.

The bears point to the gold divergence - when physical safe havens dramatically outperform digital ones, it typically signals a regime change in risk appetite that takes quarters, not weeks, to reverse. With the US government explicitly ruling out a crypto bailout and the Fed showing no signs of pivoting, the path of least resistance for Bitcoin remains lower until either liquidity conditions ease or a new catalyst emerges to reignite institutional demand.

Verdict

Bitcoin at $70,533 is caught between oversold technicals (daily RSI 34.5) and a devastating structural backdrop (below all MAs, 44% from ATH, gold outperforming by 70+ percentage points over 15 months).

The 4-hour chart shows tentative stabilization, but the daily and weekly remain firmly bearish. The $70,000 level is the last major psychological support before $61,000 - and the Feb 5 flash crash proved that level can break.

The speculative froth in small caps (PIPPIN +47%, AXS +20%) amid a bleeding blue-chip market is a classic late-cycle divergence that typically resolves to the downside. Until BTC reclaims $79,000 and the daily Ichimoku cloud, every rally is a sell - and gold's $5,000 close is the market's verdict on which "store of value" is winning in 2026.