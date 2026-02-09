Gold Closes Week Above $5,000 For The First Time As Central Banks And Geopolitics Fuel Historic Rally

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Big Three 1 Gold closed the week above $5,000 for the first time. After a historic crash to $4,400 on January 31 - the sharpest single-day decline since 1983 - gold staged a dramatic recovery, closing Friday at $5,001.60 per ounce (+0.69% on the week), reclaiming the psychological milestone that has defined the 2026 bull run. 2 JPMorgan raised its year-end target to $6,300. The bank cited 800 tons of forecast central bank purchases in 2026 - roughly 26% of annual mine output - as the structural backbone of the rally, calling the diversification trend "unexhausted" even after last week's volatility. 3 China's central bank extended its gold-buying streak to 15 months. The PBOC added to reserves again in January, underscoring resilient official demand even as the record-breaking rally was hit by a sharp correction, reinforcing the structural floor beneath prices. Gold Market Snapshot - Sunday Morning, February 9, 2026

Indicator Level Change Gold Spot (XAU/USD) Weekly Close $5,001.60 +0.69% Gold All-Time High (Intraday) $5,595 Jan 29, 2026 Gold Futures (Apr 2026) $5,036.80 +57.00 Silver Spot (XAG/USD) ~$90.00 Recovering Dollar Index (DXY) 97.48 +0.18% US 10-Year Treasury Yield ~4.45% Steady Brent Crude US$ 67.85 +0.77% Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 73,129 -4.74% VIX 18.80 +4.44%

2025 Performance: +65% | 2026 ATH: $5,595 (Jan 29) | JPMorgan YE Target: $6,300 | Central Bank Buying: 800t forecast 01What Happened $5,000 reclaimed after historic volatility

Gold closed the week at $5,001.60 per ounce, up 0.69%, capping one of the most volatile fortnights in the metal's modern history. The week began with the market still digesting the January 31 crash that saw gold plunge 9.8% from $5,608 to $4,400 in a single session - the sharpest decline since 1983.

A stunning 6% rally on Tuesday, February 3, the strongest single-day gain in nearly two decades, pushed prices back above $5,078 and signaled that bargain hunters and structural buyers were not done.

The recovery was not linear - gold briefly dropped back to $4,815 on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened and profit-taking resumed, but by Friday the metal had clawed its way back above the $5,000 mark, aided by a softer dollar and lingering concerns over US-Iran talks in Oman.

The fundamental backdrop remains overwhelmingly supportive. China's central bank extended its gold-buying streak to 15 months in January, while geopolitical flashpoints - from the US-Iran standoff to escalating trade war rhetoric - continue to channel capital into hard assets.

JPMorgan, which issued its boldest gold forecast yet at $6,300 per ounce by Q4 2026, characterized the structural forces behind the rally as "unexhausted." The bank forecasts central bank gold purchases will reach 800 tons this year - approximately 26% of annual mine output - creating persistent structural demand that private investors cannot ignore.

Deutsche Bank's Head of Metals Research Michael Hsueh maintained his $6,000 target despite the January 31 crash, characterizing the selloff as a "tactical move" rather than a "durable fundamental shift."

He pointed to new speculative dynamics from China, including silver ETFs showing unusually high premiums to NAV, as forces creating "a strong speculative overlay that is distorting prices" - but ones that don't undermine the longer-term outlook.

The World Gold Council offered a more measured view in its January 2026 commentary, noting that "the recent run-up in gold prices probably warrants a pause, but we see continued investment demand as a feature of 2026." The latest leg of the rally has been driven less by central banks and more by investors - a dynamic that introduces greater two-way risk but also broader participation in the bull market.

Level Price Significance Resistance 3 $5,595 All-time intraday high (Jan 29 ) Resistance 2 $5,094 4H swing high (Jan 29 close area) Resistance 1 $5,065 Weekly upper Bollinger / recent weekly high Current $5,001.60 Weekly close (Feb 7) Support 1 $4,940 4H Bollinger midline / daily Ichimoku Tenkan Support 2 $4,873 4H Ichimoku cloud top Support 3 $4,703 4H lower Bollinger band

03Technical Outlook Key Levels

The daily chart shows gold holding above all major moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud, with the RSI at 68.92 - bullish but no longer overbought.

The MACD histogram has turned slightly negative at -26.08, reflecting the consolidation after the January 29 all-time high, while the signal line (124.08) remains well below the MACD line (150.16), indicating the broader uptrend is intact.

On the weekly timeframe, the RSI reads 76.87 - overbought territory consistent with a strong trend rather than an imminent reversal. The weekly MACD at 357.51 against a signal of 308.08 confirms persistent upward momentum.

On the 4-hour chart, the RSI has cooled to 55.66 (neutral) and Bollinger Bands are tightening, which typically precedes a directional move.

A break above $5,065 (weekly resistance) reopens the path toward the $5,094 swing high and ultimately the all-time high at $5,595. A loss of $4,940 would target the 4H Ichimoku cloud top at $4,873 and the lower Bollinger band at $4,703.

04Looking Ahead Central banks, geopolitics, $6,000 targets

The week ahead will be shaped by US-Iran diplomatic developments in Oman, which have already injected safe-haven demand into Friday's session. Any escalation or breakdown in talks could send gold sharply higher, while a diplomatic breakthrough might trigger profit-taking.

US CPI data on Wednesday will also be closely watched - a hotter-than-expected print would strengthen the dollar and pressure gold, while a soft reading would reinforce rate-cut expectations and support the bull case.

The broader institutional consensus is converging around $6,000+ by year-end. JPMorgan targets $6,300, UBS sees $6,200, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale both project $6,000, while Morgan Stanley's bull case reaches $5,700.

The structural pillars - central bank accumulation at 800 tons annually, geopolitical fragmentation, and the ongoing shift from paper to real assets - remain intact. As Bloomberg noted, gold has started "trading like a meme stock" - and the price of admission to the structural bull case is now crypto-level volatility.

Verdict

The weekly RSI at 76.87 and gold sitting 10.6% below its all-time high frame the tension precisely: record central bank buying and $6,000+ institutional targets versus overbought technicals and meme-stock volatility.

The $5,000 level is now the line in the sand - a weekly close above it confirms the structural bull trend; a sustained break below reopens the $4,700 conversation.

With 800 tons of central bank demand forecast and geopolitical risk intensifying, the path of least resistance remains higher - but the January 31 crash proved that the elevator down is faster than the escalator up.