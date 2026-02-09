Gold Closes Week Above $5,000 For The First Time As Central Banks And Geopolitics Fuel Historic Rally
|Indicator
|Level
|Change
|Gold Spot (XAU/USD) Weekly Close
|$5,001.60
|+0.69%
|Gold All-Time High (Intraday)
|$5,595
|Jan 29, 2026
|Gold Futures (Apr 2026)
|$5,036.80
|+57.00
|Silver Spot (XAG/USD)
|~$90.00
|Recovering
|Dollar Index (DXY)
|97.48
|+0.18%
|US 10-Year Treasury Yield
|~4.45%
|Steady
|Brent Crude
|US$ 67.85
|+0.77%
|Bitcoin (BTC)
|US$ 73,129
|-4.74%
|VIX
|18.80
|+4.44%
Gold closed the week at $5,001.60 per ounce, up 0.69%, capping one of the most volatile fortnights in the metal's modern history. The week began with the market still digesting the January 31 crash that saw gold plunge 9.8% from $5,608 to $4,400 in a single session - the sharpest decline since 1983.
A stunning 6% rally on Tuesday, February 3, the strongest single-day gain in nearly two decades, pushed prices back above $5,078 and signaled that bargain hunters and structural buyers were not done.
The recovery was not linear - gold briefly dropped back to $4,815 on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened and profit-taking resumed, but by Friday the metal had clawed its way back above the $5,000 mark, aided by a softer dollar and lingering concerns over US-Iran talks in Oman.
The fundamental backdrop remains overwhelmingly supportive. China's central bank extended its gold-buying streak to 15 months in January, while geopolitical flashpoints - from the US-Iran standoff to escalating trade war rhetoric - continue to channel capital into hard assets.Daily Chart TVC:GOLD · 1D
Ichimoku · Bollinger Bands · MACD · RSI Source: TradingView 02Market Commentary
JPMorgan, which issued its boldest gold forecast yet at $6,300 per ounce by Q4 2026, characterized the structural forces behind the rally as "unexhausted." The bank forecasts central bank gold purchases will reach 800 tons this year - approximately 26% of annual mine output - creating persistent structural demand that private investors cannot ignore.
Deutsche Bank's Head of Metals Research Michael Hsueh maintained his $6,000 target despite the January 31 crash, characterizing the selloff as a "tactical move" rather than a "durable fundamental shift."
He pointed to new speculative dynamics from China, including silver ETFs showing unusually high premiums to NAV, as forces creating "a strong speculative overlay that is distorting prices" - but ones that don't undermine the longer-term outlook.
The World Gold Council offered a more measured view in its January 2026 commentary, noting that "the recent run-up in gold prices probably warrants a pause, but we see continued investment demand as a feature of 2026." The latest leg of the rally has been driven less by central banks and more by investors - a dynamic that introduces greater two-way risk but also broader participation in the bull market.03Technical Outlook Key Levels
|Level
|Price
|Significance
|Resistance 3
|$5,595
|All-time intraday high (Jan 29 )
|Resistance 2
|$5,094
|4H swing high (Jan 29 close area)
|Resistance 1
|$5,065
|Weekly upper Bollinger / recent weekly high
|Current
|$5,001.60
|Weekly close (Feb 7)
|Support 1
|$4,940
|4H Bollinger midline / daily Ichimoku Tenkan
|Support 2
|$4,873
|4H Ichimoku cloud top
|Support 3
|$4,703
|4H lower Bollinger band
The daily chart shows gold holding above all major moving averages and the Ichimoku cloud, with the RSI at 68.92 - bullish but no longer overbought.
The MACD histogram has turned slightly negative at -26.08, reflecting the consolidation after the January 29 all-time high, while the signal line (124.08) remains well below the MACD line (150.16), indicating the broader uptrend is intact.
On the weekly timeframe, the RSI reads 76.87 - overbought territory consistent with a strong trend rather than an imminent reversal. The weekly MACD at 357.51 against a signal of 308.08 confirms persistent upward momentum.
On the 4-hour chart, the RSI has cooled to 55.66 (neutral) and Bollinger Bands are tightening, which typically precedes a directional move.
A break above $5,065 (weekly resistance) reopens the path toward the $5,094 swing high and ultimately the all-time high at $5,595. A loss of $4,940 would target the 4H Ichimoku cloud top at $4,873 and the lower Bollinger band at $4,703.04Looking Ahead Central banks, geopolitics, $6,000 targets
The week ahead will be shaped by US-Iran diplomatic developments in Oman, which have already injected safe-haven demand into Friday's session. Any escalation or breakdown in talks could send gold sharply higher, while a diplomatic breakthrough might trigger profit-taking.
US CPI data on Wednesday will also be closely watched - a hotter-than-expected print would strengthen the dollar and pressure gold, while a soft reading would reinforce rate-cut expectations and support the bull case.
The broader institutional consensus is converging around $6,000+ by year-end. JPMorgan targets $6,300, UBS sees $6,200, Deutsche Bank and Societe Generale both project $6,000, while Morgan Stanley's bull case reaches $5,700.
The structural pillars - central bank accumulation at 800 tons annually, geopolitical fragmentation, and the ongoing shift from paper to real assets - remain intact. As Bloomberg noted, gold has started "trading like a meme stock" - and the price of admission to the structural bull case is now crypto-level volatility.Verdict
The weekly RSI at 76.87 and gold sitting 10.6% below its all-time high frame the tension precisely: record central bank buying and $6,000+ institutional targets versus overbought technicals and meme-stock volatility.
The $5,000 level is now the line in the sand - a weekly close above it confirms the structural bull trend; a sustained break below reopens the $4,700 conversation.
With 800 tons of central bank demand forecast and geopolitical risk intensifying, the path of least resistance remains higher - but the January 31 crash proved that the elevator down is faster than the escalator up.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment