Silver Recovers To $81 After Historic 27% Crash As CME Margin Hikes And Speculative Unwind Reshape The Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Big Three 1 Silver closed the week at $80.98, up 4.01%, clawing back from a 27% single-day crash. After touching an all-time high of $121.64 on January 29, silver suffered its worst single-day decline since the 1980 Hunt Brothers collapse, plunging to $71.33 on January 31 before staging a volatile recovery that brought prices back above $80 by Friday. 2 CME Group raised silver margins five times in two weeks, triggering a forced liquidation cascade. The aggressive margin hikes - designed to reduce systemic risk after silver's parabolic run - forced leveraged retail and speculative longs to sell into a thin market, amplifying the crash far beyond what fundamentals alone would justify. 3 Wall Street maintains triple-digit silver targets despite the carnage. Bank of America's $309 extreme bull case, Citi's $150 target, and UBS's characterization of the selloff as "normal volatility within a continuing structural uptrend" underscore that institutional conviction in the silver supercycle remains intact. Silver Market Snapshot - Sunday Morning, February 9, 2026

Indicator Level Change Silver Spot (XAG/USD) Weekly Close $80.98 +4.01% Silver All-Time High (Intraday) $121.64 Jan 29, 2026 Silver Crash Low $71.33 -41.3% from ATH Gold/Silver Ratio ~61.8 Widened from ~46 Gold Spot (XAU/USD) $5,001.60 +0.69% Dollar Index (DXY) 97.48 +0.18% Copper (HG) US$ 4.52/lb +1.2% SLV ETF (iShares Silver Trust) ~$74.50 -8.3% (week) VIX 18.80 +4.44%

2025 Performance: +120% | 2026 ATH: $121.64 (Jan 29) | Crash Low: $71.33 (Jan 31) | Citi YE Target: $150 | Supply Deficit: 4th consecutive year 01What Happened From $121 to $71 and back to $81 in ten days

Silver closed the week at $80.98 per ounce, up 4.01%, but the headline number disguises one of the most violent episodes in the metal's 5,000-year history. On January 29, silver touched an all-time high of $121.64 - surpassing the 1980 Hunt Brothers peak in nominal terms for the first time. Two days later, it was trading at $71.33, a 27% single-day collapse that wiped out billions in speculative positions and triggered comparisons to the most infamous crashes in commodity market history.

The crash was mechanically driven. CME Group raised silver margins five times in two weeks, forcing leveraged retail and speculative longs to liquidate into a thin Friday market. The cascade was amplified by Chinese silver ETFs that had been trading at unusually high premiums to NAV - when those premiums collapsed, a wave of selling from Shanghai to London to New York created a feedback loop that overwhelmed the order book.

The recovery was equally dramatic. On Tuesday, February 3, silver futures surged nearly 10% to $84.12 as bargain hunters stepped in and short-covering accelerated. But the metal gave back gains through midweek, falling to $75.75 by February 6 before stabilizing near $81 by Friday's close - still 33% below its all-time high but 13.5% above the crash low.

Daily Chart XAGUSD · 1D · Capital



Ichimoku · Bollinger Bands · MACD · RSI Source: TradingView 02Market Commentary

UBS strategists characterized the selloff as "normal volatility within a continuing structural uptrend, rather than the end of the bull market," noting that silver's industrial demand profile - driven by solar panel manufacturing, electric vehicle components, and electronics - creates a structural floor that purely speculative metals lack. The bank maintained its view that silver will outperform gold over the next 12 months.

Bank of America's $309 extreme bull case - predicated on a scenario where industrial demand accelerates while mine supply stagnates - remains the most aggressive call on Wall Street.

Citi's more measured $150 target for year-end 2026 reflects the view that the structural supply deficit, now entering its fourth consecutive year, will reassert itself once the speculative froth clears.

Macquarie raised its Q1 target to $75 (from $55 ) and its 2026 average to $62, acknowledging that January's market activity "exceeded all reasonable expectations."

Forbes noted that while gold and silver had their worst day in decades, analysts broadly agree the metals still hold long-term appeal. The key distinction is that silver's crash was driven by market microstructure - margin hikes and forced liquidation - rather than a deterioration in fundamentals. The 2025–2026 rally, which Visual Capitalist called "the strongest on record in nominal terms," remains structurally intact despite the correction.

Level Price Significance Resistance 3 $92.98 Daily upper Bollinger / post-crash swing high Resistance 2 $88.88 Daily Ichimoku Kijun-sen / Bollinger upper band Resistance 1 $86.11 4H upper Bollinger / daily Tenkan-sen Current $81.10 Weekly close (Feb 7 ) Support 1 $79.59 4H Bollinger midline / weekly Ichimoku Tenkan Support 2 $77.07 4H lower Bollinger band Support 3 $75.67 4H lower extreme / Feb 6 intraday low area

03Technical Outlook Key Levels

The daily chart shows silver holding above the Ichimoku cloud and the 200-day moving average at $50.25, with the RSI at 61.66 - neutral-bullish territory that has room to run before reaching overbought levels.

The MACD line (4.37) remains above the signal (0.59), though the histogram has turned negative at -3.79, reflecting the consolidation after the crash and the loss of upward momentum in the short term.

On the weekly timeframe, the RSI at 77.96 signals overbought conditions, but this is consistent with a powerful secular trend rather than an imminent reversal - the weekly MACD at 11.72 versus a signal of 10.32 confirms the broader uptrend remains intact.

The 4-hour chart tells a more cautious story: the RSI has dropped to 48.95 (neutral), price is sitting below the Ichimoku cloud, and the MACD is in negative territory at -2.62, suggesting near-term consolidation or further downside before the next leg higher.

A reclaim of $86.11 (4H upper Bollinger) would signal the recovery is gaining traction and open the path toward $88.88 and the $92.98 post-crash swing high. A loss of $79.59 would target $77.07 and the $75.67 extreme, with a break below $71.33 (the crash low) invalidating the recovery thesis entirely.

04Looking Ahead Supply deficits, industrial demand, $150 targets

The week ahead will test whether silver can stabilize above $80 or whether the post-crash recovery was merely a dead-cat bounce. US CPI data on Wednesday is the key macro catalyst - a hot print would strengthen the dollar and pressure metals, while a soft reading would reinforce rate-cut expectations and support silver's dual role as both a precious and industrial metal.

The US-Iran diplomatic talks in Oman add a geopolitical wildcard that could drive safe-haven flows into both gold and silver.

The structural case for silver remains compelling despite the volatility. The Silver Institute projects a fourth consecutive year of structural supply deficit in 2026, driven by surging demand from solar panel manufacturing (which now consumes over 20% of annual silver production), electric vehicle electronics, and 5G infrastructure.

Citi's $150 target and Bank of America's $309 extreme case both rest on this supply-demand imbalance intensifying. As CFI Trade observed, the move from record highs to historic crash and back "reveals a market where the structural thesis and the speculative reality are on a collision course" - and the resolution of that tension will define silver's trajectory for the rest of 2026.

Verdict

Silver at $81 is 33% below its all-time high and 13.5% above its crash low - a no-man's land that will resolve decisively in the coming weeks.

The 4-hour chart is bearish (below Ichimoku cloud, RSI neutral ), the daily is cautiously bullish (above cloud, RSI 61), and the weekly is overbought (RSI 78) - a multi-timeframe divergence that typically precedes a large directional move.

The structural supply deficit and $150+ institutional targets argue for higher prices, but the CME's margin regime and the speculative unwind argue for patience.

The $80 level is silver's line in the sand: hold it, and the recovery extends toward $90; lose it, and $75 - then $71 - come back into play. Silver crashed harder than gold, and it will recover louder - but the path will be anything but smooth.