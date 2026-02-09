403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
U.S. Health Official Pushes Vaccines as Measles Outbreak Persists
(MENAFN) A senior U.S. health official is warning that ongoing measles outbreaks across several states could jeopardize the nation’s long-standing elimination status, urging Americans to act quickly by getting vaccinated.
Speaking publicly on Sunday, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, emphasized that vaccination remains the most effective defense as case counts climb nationwide.
Oz made a direct appeal to the public, saying, “Take the vaccine, please,” and stressing that “we have a solution for our problem.”
During an appearance on a political news show, Oz underscored the unique risks posed by the disease: “Not all illnesses are equally dangerous and not all people are equally susceptible to those illnesses. But measles is one you should get your vaccine.”
His remarks come amid a rapidly evolving public health picture. South Carolina is now grappling with an outbreak involving hundreds of cases, exceeding the total reported earlier this year in Texas. Health officials have also confirmed another outbreak spanning the Utah–Arizona border, while additional states have logged measles cases in 2025.
The scale of the resurgence has been striking. In January alone, the United States recorded roughly one-quarter of last year’s total measles cases, according to media, as outbreaks spread in the absence of clear federal guidance.
Health authorities say the majority of those infected have not been vaccinated. No nationwide immunization campaign has been launched so far, making Oz’s comments the most prominent federal response to date. By contrast, last year Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. characterized measles vaccination as a personal decision and promoted unproven treatments for the highly contagious virus.
Oz has previously aligned himself with Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, which challenges vaccine mandates and questions some established scientific research. He has also voiced skepticism about the effectiveness of flu vaccines, at times encouraging Americans to prioritize self-care over immunization.
Speaking publicly on Sunday, Dr. Mehmet Oz, a cardiothoracic surgeon and the administrator of the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, emphasized that vaccination remains the most effective defense as case counts climb nationwide.
Oz made a direct appeal to the public, saying, “Take the vaccine, please,” and stressing that “we have a solution for our problem.”
During an appearance on a political news show, Oz underscored the unique risks posed by the disease: “Not all illnesses are equally dangerous and not all people are equally susceptible to those illnesses. But measles is one you should get your vaccine.”
His remarks come amid a rapidly evolving public health picture. South Carolina is now grappling with an outbreak involving hundreds of cases, exceeding the total reported earlier this year in Texas. Health officials have also confirmed another outbreak spanning the Utah–Arizona border, while additional states have logged measles cases in 2025.
The scale of the resurgence has been striking. In January alone, the United States recorded roughly one-quarter of last year’s total measles cases, according to media, as outbreaks spread in the absence of clear federal guidance.
Health authorities say the majority of those infected have not been vaccinated. No nationwide immunization campaign has been launched so far, making Oz’s comments the most prominent federal response to date. By contrast, last year Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. characterized measles vaccination as a personal decision and promoted unproven treatments for the highly contagious virus.
Oz has previously aligned himself with Kennedy’s “Make America Healthy Again” initiative, which challenges vaccine mandates and questions some established scientific research. He has also voiced skepticism about the effectiveness of flu vaccines, at times encouraging Americans to prioritize self-care over immunization.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment