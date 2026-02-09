403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Italy’ Meloni Denounces Anti-Olympic Demonstrations
(MENAFN) Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni sharply condemned anti-Olympics demonstrations late Sunday, branding protesters "enemies of Italy" as unrest flared just as the Milan-Cortina Winter Olympic Games got underway.
In a social media post shared alongside US media footage of the clashes, Meloni contrasted the demonstrations with the efforts of those supporting the event. "Thousands and thousands of Italians are working at these very hours to make sure everything runs smoothly during the Olympics(...) Then there are them: the enemies of Italy and of Italians, who protest 'against the Olympics,' ensuring that these images end up on television screens around half the world -- after others have cut railway cables to prevent trains from running," Meloni wrote.
She voiced support for security services and local authorities in Milan, adding she stood "with all those who will see their work undermined by these gangs of criminals."
According to a news agency, about 10,000 people joined a weekend march opposing the Milan–Cortina Games, citing what they described as the “unsustainable Olympics” and objecting to the presence of US ICE agents in Italy.
Tensions escalated when a splinter group reportedly broke away from the demonstration and threw objects at police. Officers responded with containment charges and deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd.
Separately, as the Games officially opened, suspected acts of sabotage on railway infrastructure disrupted intercity train services, with the most severe delays reported across northern Italy.
In a social media post shared alongside US media footage of the clashes, Meloni contrasted the demonstrations with the efforts of those supporting the event. "Thousands and thousands of Italians are working at these very hours to make sure everything runs smoothly during the Olympics(...) Then there are them: the enemies of Italy and of Italians, who protest 'against the Olympics,' ensuring that these images end up on television screens around half the world -- after others have cut railway cables to prevent trains from running," Meloni wrote.
She voiced support for security services and local authorities in Milan, adding she stood "with all those who will see their work undermined by these gangs of criminals."
According to a news agency, about 10,000 people joined a weekend march opposing the Milan–Cortina Games, citing what they described as the “unsustainable Olympics” and objecting to the presence of US ICE agents in Italy.
Tensions escalated when a splinter group reportedly broke away from the demonstration and threw objects at police. Officers responded with containment charges and deployed water cannons to disperse the crowd.
Separately, as the Games officially opened, suspected acts of sabotage on railway infrastructure disrupted intercity train services, with the most severe delays reported across northern Italy.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment