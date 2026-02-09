403
Fatal Nigeria Market Attack Kills Over Dozen
(MENAFN) At least 13 people were killed on Friday when attackers struck a busy community market in Benue State, intensifying fears over escalating violence in north-central Nigeria, local sources said.
The attack hit Anwase Market in Mbaikyor, located in Kwande Local Government Area, where assailants set fire to market stalls and abducted several women amid chaotic scenes.
Ibi Andrew, an aide to the chairman of Kwande Local Government Area, said the attackers arrived during peak trading hours, sending traders and residents fleeing in panic.
Speaking to media, he said council chairman Vitalis Neji, in coordination with security agencies, had traveled to the area to stabilize the situation and deter further attacks.
A witness identified as Peter said the assailants descended from a nearby mountain, firing shots into the air before igniting sections of the market.
Friday’s assault came just two days after another deadly attack in the Abande community, also in Kwande Local Government Area, where at least 17 people were killed—deepening concerns over deteriorating security conditions in the region.
Residents have repeatedly called on state and federal authorities to strengthen security operations and provide greater protection for vulnerable rural communities facing recurring violence.
