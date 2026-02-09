INVITATION TO DFDS Q4 2025 CONFERENCE CALL
|INVESTOR NEWS no. 04 - 9 February 2026
DFDS expects to publish the annual report and Q4 2025 review on 19 February 2026 at around 07:30 CET.
Torben Carlsen, CEO, and Karen Boesen, CFO, will present the report on a live conference call.
The presentation will be followed by a Q&A session. Investors, analysts and other interested parties are invited to take part.
FY & Q4 conference call
Date: 19 February 2026
Time: 10:00 CETRegistration: Register ahead of the call via this link Live-streaming of the conference call is available from this link
Contact
Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59
About DFDS
We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 16,500 full-time employees.
We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary transport and logistics solutions.
We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.
DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act
Attachment
-
DFDS_NO_04_09_02_2026_Q4_CONFERENCE_CALL
