Rishab Shetty Says 'Life Feels Better When You Hold My Hand' On 9 Years Of Marital Bliss

Kannada heartthrob Rishab Shetty has successfully completed 9 years of marital bliss with his better half, Pragathi Shetty.

Marking the special milestone in their romantic journey filled with enduring love, laughter, pain, smiles, and a compilation of some loving moments, Rishab penned a sweet post on social media.

The 'Kirik Party' maker shared that this love from his wife is the reason for the light and peace in his life.

He added that it has also helped shape him into the person he is today.

His heartfelt anniversary wish for Pragathi read, "It has been nine years since we tied the knot and nurtured our love into a beautiful marriage. Looking back, every moment spent together is a treasure of sweet memories. There is laughter, pain, smiles, lovely moments... a harmony that balances everything... and above all, an enduring love. That love has brought light, peace, and self-confidence, shaping me into who I am today. (sic)."

"To you, my companion, supporter, goddess of fortune, who has made life as vast as the ocean-Happy wedding anniversary", he added.

Rishab reportedly first met Pragathi during a film event, and soon the two grew fond of each other.

Although Pragathi's family was initially not in favour of her marriage to Rishab due to his uncertain career, the couple ended up tying the knot in 2017.

The couple has been blessed with two children, a son named Ranvit and a daughter named Radhya.

It might also be noted that Pragathi, who previously worked as a software engineer, now contributes as a costume designer for husband Rishab's films.

Rishab loves to share glimpses from his personal and professional life on social media.

In December last year, the 'Kantara' actor uploaded some lovely throwback glimpses of his family getaway to Goa.

These stills have Rishab and Pragathi enjoying some quality time with their two little munchkins.

"Throwback to the Goa trip," 'the caption on the post read.