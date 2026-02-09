'Lay Down Arms, Join Mainstream Of Development': Amit Shah Renews Appeal To Maoists In Bastar

MENAFN - IANS) Raipur/Jagdalpur, Feb 9 (IANS) Declaring that the fight against Naxalism is not directed at individuals but focused on ensuring the safety and future of tribal villages, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reiterated his call for Maoists to lay down their arms and join the mainstream of development.

He was addressing a gathering of tribals in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh, on Monday during the concluding ceremony of the Bastar Pandum festival.

He urged those still carrying weapons to surrender, assuring them of dignified rehabilitation under the state's attractive package, which has already encouraged more than 2,500 people to renounce violence. However, he warned that those who plant improvised explosive devices, attack villages, or destroy schools will face decisive action, stressing that violence will be met with firm resistance and that Maoism has brought nothing but destruction.

Highlighting the remarkable transformation in Bastar, HM Shah said the region is now emerging as a shining example before the nation.

Schools closed for decades have reopened, and he pledged that within five years, Bastar will become the most developed division in Chhattisgarh. By December 27, every village will have electricity, mobile connectivity, and full access to hospitals, colleges, post offices, and other essential facilities, HM Shah told a mass gathering of tribal people of Bastar.

The government, he added, will procure all tribal farmers' paddy, provide free rice, gas cylinders, and piped water, while promoting new opportunities such as adventure tourism, homestays, canopy walks, and glass bridges once Naxalism is eliminated.

HM Shah announced several major development projects: a new 118-acre industrial zone, an irrigation and 120-megawatt power project on the Indravati River, the Rs 3,500-crore Raoghat-Jagdalpur rail line already underway, river interlinking initiatives, and vocational training for 90,000 youth.

He noted the dramatic shift from a curfew-like atmosphere to one filled with smiling faces and vibrant cultural dances at night, marking a profound change in Bastar's social fabric.

The Home Minister emphasised Bastar's rich tribal heritage, home to communities such as the Abuj Maria, Dandami Maria, Muria, Gond, Halba, Bhatra, Dorla, Dhurwa, Parja, and Gadaba, each with unique languages, dances like Sur Kasar, Rela, and Ghotul, and traditions preserved since ancient times.

He praised the“Bastar Pandum” festival for showcasing this culture nationally and announced that top-performing teams in all 12 categories will be invited to Rashtrapati Bhavan to present their art and dine with the President, calling it a great honour.

HM Shah also paid tribute to the security forces -- Chhattisgarh Police, DRG, CRPF, ITBP, and BSF -- who have sacrificed lives and limbs in the fight against Naxalism.

On behalf of Bastar's tribal communities, he expressed deep gratitude and condolences to their families. He voiced full confidence that Bastar will be completely free of Naxalism within the stipulated timeframe.

Concluding with a powerful chant of“Jai Danteshwari Mai” and“Vande Mataram", HM Shah reaffirmed that Bastar's true identity lies not in violence but in its unparalleled art, culture, music, and heritage -- treasures that are jewels of Indian civilisation.