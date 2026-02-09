403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Somalia, Saudi Arabia Forge Deeper Defense Ties
(MENAFN) Somalia and Saudi Arabia have formalized a defense and military cooperation pact, Somali defense officials confirmed Monday, deepening strategic ties between the Horn of Africa nation and the Gulf kingdom.
The Somali Defense Ministry announced the accord will bolster military collaboration across multiple sectors of shared strategic interest between the two nations.
Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman, finalized the memorandum of understanding during a signing ceremony in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
The partnership carries significant regional implications, with local Somali media outlets reporting the agreement targets enhanced Red Sea maritime security and broader regional stabilization efforts.
Relations between Mogadishu and the kingdom have intensified following Israel's recognition of Somaliland, Somalia's secessionist territory, prompting the Horn nation to seek stronger alliances elsewhere.
Somalia is actively pursuing sophisticated technical capabilities and military equipment from allied nations as part of broader efforts to defend its sovereign airspace and territorial boundaries against external threats.
The Somali Defense Ministry announced the accord will bolster military collaboration across multiple sectors of shared strategic interest between the two nations.
Defense Minister Ahmed Moallim Fiqi and his Saudi Arabian counterpart, Prince Khalid bin Salman, finalized the memorandum of understanding during a signing ceremony in Riyadh, the Saudi capital.
The partnership carries significant regional implications, with local Somali media outlets reporting the agreement targets enhanced Red Sea maritime security and broader regional stabilization efforts.
Relations between Mogadishu and the kingdom have intensified following Israel's recognition of Somaliland, Somalia's secessionist territory, prompting the Horn nation to seek stronger alliances elsewhere.
Somalia is actively pursuing sophisticated technical capabilities and military equipment from allied nations as part of broader efforts to defend its sovereign airspace and territorial boundaries against external threats.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment