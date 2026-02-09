Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
U.S. Inflation, Retail Sales Due Next Week

2026-02-09 04:36:17
Monday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) (Q3) EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.89 in the prior-year quarter.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) (Q1) EPS of $2.82, compared to $3.43 in the prior-year quarter.

Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) (Q4) EPS of $2.49, compared to $2.26 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 66 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Silvercorp Metals Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of 13 cents, compared to loss of five the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

NFIB optimism index (Dec.)

Import price index (Dec.)

U.S. retail sales (Dec.)

Business inventories (Nov.)


Featured Earnings

Coca-Cola Inc. (NYSE:KO) (Q4) EPS of 56 cents, compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Gilead Sciences (NYSE:GILD) (Q4) EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.90 in the prior-year quarter.

S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) (Q4) EPS of $4.29, compared to $3.77 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of seven cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.

Finning International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.17 in the prior-year quarter.

Intact Financial Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of $4.67. compared to $4.46 in the prior-year quarter.

International Petroleum Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 12 cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.

Sherritt International Corporation (T.S) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.90. compared to $1.72 in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead
Consumer price index (Jan.)

Monthly U.S. federal budget

Featured Earnings Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) (Q2) EPS of 82 cents, compared to 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.

McDonald's Inc. (NYSE:MCD) (Q4) EPS of $3.02, compared to $2.83 in the prior-year quarter.

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (Q4) EPS of $2.11, compared to $2.57 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Building Permits (Dec.) In November, the total value of building permits issued in Canada decreased by $1.8 billion (-13.1%) to $12.0 billion.

Featured Earnings

Cineplex Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 30 cents compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 11 cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.

Enterprise Group, Inc. (T.E) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.33 in the prior-year quarter.

Precision Drilling Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of $2.28, compared to loss of 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Shopify (T) (Q4) EPS of 51 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (Feb. 7)

Monthly U.S. federal budget (Jan.)

Featured Earnings

Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) (Q1) EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.65 in the prior-year quarter.

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET (Q4) EPS of 67 cents, compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) (Q1) EPS of $1.92, compared to $3.19 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of $3.67, compared to $3.02 in the prior-year quarter.

Air Canada (T) (Q4) EPS of 29 cents, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bombardier Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (T.B) (Q4) EPS of $3.36, compared to $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited Class A Non-Voting Shares (T.A) (Q4) EPS of $3.87, compared to $3.78 in the prior-year quarter.

Fortis Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 85 cents, compared to 87 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday

U.S.

Featured Earnings

Natwest Group (NYSE: NWG (Q4) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) (Q4) EPS for loss of $2.70, compared to loss of $2.53 in the prior-year quarter.

Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) ( Q4) EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.58 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of 28 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Colliers International Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.43, compared to $2.64 in the prior-year quarter.

Magna International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.47. compared to $1.86 in the prior-year quarter.

