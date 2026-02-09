U.S. Inflation, Retail Sales Due Next Week
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Apollo Global Management (NYSE: APO) (Q3) EPS of $1.91, compared to $1.89 in the prior-year quarter.
Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) (Q1) EPS of $2.82, compared to $3.43 in the prior-year quarter.
Arch Capital Group Ltd (NASDAQ:ACGL) (Q4) EPS of $2.49, compared to $2.26 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS of 66 cents, compared to 20 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Silvercorp Metals Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of 13 cents, compared to loss of five the prior-year quarter.
Tuesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
NFIB optimism index (Dec.)
Import price index (Dec.)
U.S. retail sales (Dec.)
Business inventories (Nov.)
Featured Earnings
Coca-Cola Inc. (NYSE:KO) (Q4) EPS of 56 cents, compared to 55 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Gilead Sciences (NYSE:GILD) (Q4) EPS of $1.83, compared to $1.90 in the prior-year quarter.
S&P Global Inc (NYSE: SPGI) (Q4) EPS of $4.29, compared to $3.77 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Computer Modelling Group Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of seven cents, compared to three cents in the prior-year quarter.
Finning International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.07, compared to $1.17 in the prior-year quarter.
Intact Financial Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of $4.67. compared to $4.46 in the prior-year quarter.
International Petroleum Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS of 12 cents, compared to four cents in the prior-year quarter.
Sherritt International Corporation (T.S) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Toromont Industries Ltd. (T) (Q3) EPS of $1.90. compared to $1.72 in the prior-year quarter.
Wednesday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Consumer price index (Jan.)
Monthly U.S. federal budgetFeatured Earnings Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) (Q2) EPS of 82 cents, compared to 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.
McDonald's Inc. (NYSE:MCD) (Q4) EPS of $3.02, compared to $2.83 in the prior-year quarter.
T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ: TMUS) (Q4) EPS of $2.11, compared to $2.57 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Building Permits (Dec.) In November, the total value of building permits issued in Canada decreased by $1.8 billion (-13.1%) to $12.0 billion.
Featured Earnings
Cineplex Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 30 cents compared to two cents in the prior-year quarter.
Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 11 cents, compared to loss of five cents in the prior-year quarter.
Enterprise Group, Inc. (T.E) (Q4) EPS of three cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.
Great-West Lifeco Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.28, compared to $1.33 in the prior-year quarter.
Precision Drilling Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of $2.28, compared to loss of 77 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Shopify (T) (Q4) EPS of 51 cents, compared to 34 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (Feb. 7)
Monthly U.S. federal budget (Jan.)
Featured Earnings
Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) (Q1) EPS of $1.97, compared to $1.65 in the prior-year quarter.
Arista Networks Inc (NYSE: ANET (Q4) EPS of 67 cents, compared to 59 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Deere & Co (NYSE: DE) (Q1) EPS of $1.92, compared to $3.19 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (T) (Q4) EPS of $3.67, compared to $3.02 in the prior-year quarter.
Air Canada (T) (Q4) EPS of 29 cents, compared to 75 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Bombardier Inc. Class B Subordinate Voting Shares (T.B) (Q4) EPS of $3.36, compared to $1.21 in the prior-year quarter.
Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited Class A Non-Voting Shares (T.A) (Q4) EPS of $3.87, compared to $3.78 in the prior-year quarter.
Fortis Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of 85 cents, compared to 87 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Natwest Group (NYSE: NWG (Q4) EPS of 38 cents, compared to 37 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) (Q4) EPS for loss of $2.70, compared to loss of $2.53 in the prior-year quarter.
Essent Group Ltd (NYSE: ESNT) ( Q4) EPS of $1.74, compared to $1.58 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. (T) (Q3) EPS for gain of 28 cents, compared to 27 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Colliers International Group Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.43, compared to $2.64 in the prior-year quarter.
Magna International Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS of $2.47. compared to $1.86 in the prior-year quarter.
