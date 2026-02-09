403
Sudan Ends Two-Year IGAD Suspension
(MENAFN) Khartoum has officially ended its two-year suspension from the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD), the Sudanese Foreign Ministry declared Monday, marking a diplomatic reversal following assurances from the East African bloc.
The decision to restore full engagement came after IGAD's secretariat issued what Sudan characterized as a "positive statement" affirming adherence to foundational principles of regional collaboration, according to ministry officials.
In a key concession, "the organization pledged noninterference in the internal affairs of member states, including full recognition of Sudan's sovereignty, territorial integrity, national unity and the safety of its existing state institutions," the ministry's statement revealed.
Sudan emphasized that preserving international peace and security ranks among its "top priorities," asserting the nation is pursuing all available measures to uphold stability across regional and global frameworks. Officials underscored that regional partnerships form the foundation for wider international cooperation efforts.
The Sudanese government had withdrawn from IGAD on January 20, 2024, protesting what it deemed institutional overreach after the organization unilaterally added Sudan's internal crisis to the 42nd summit agenda without Khartoum's advance consent.
