403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pakistan Sees Mass Protests Over Poll Fraud
(MENAFN) Mass protests and work stoppages swept across Pakistan Sunday as opposition forces mobilized nationwide demonstrations marking two years since elections they condemn as fraudulent.
The Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP)—an umbrella coalition featuring the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan—orchestrated the protest action on the second anniversary of the February 8, 2024 general elections.
Both the ruling government and the Election Commission of Pakistan have categorically dismissed fraud accusations.
Partial shutdowns gripped multiple districts across northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including provincial capital Peshawar, where PTI maintains power for its third consecutive term.
Southwestern Balochistan province witnessed widespread compliance, especially in capital city Quetta, as businesses shuttered and streets emptied. Opposition activists set fire to tires, blocking roadways in video footage shared by PTI leadership.
The capital Islamabad and second-largest metropolis Lahore defied the strike call, with commerce continuing normally. In Lahore, throngs of residents celebrated the Basant spring festival with traditional kite flying, according to Punjab provincial authorities.
Karachi's commercial hub operated on regular Sunday schedules, with traffic flowing uninterrupted.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar declared on social platform X that citizens had rejected the opposition's mobilization effort.
PTI alleged authorities detained hundreds of supporters nationwide ahead of demonstrations. Officials acknowledged "some" arrests occurred under public maintenance legislation permitting three-month detentions of individuals deemed threats to civil order.
Khan, 74, who governed from 2018 to 2022, has remained imprisoned in Rawalpindi garrison city since 2023. The former leader faces a 14-year sentence alongside his spouse in a corruption matter, plus numerous additional prosecutions.
Khan maintains innocence and characterizes the legal actions as politically driven persecution.
The Tehreek-i-Tahafuz-i-Ayin-i-Pakistan (TTAP)—an umbrella coalition featuring the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party of jailed ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan—orchestrated the protest action on the second anniversary of the February 8, 2024 general elections.
Both the ruling government and the Election Commission of Pakistan have categorically dismissed fraud accusations.
Partial shutdowns gripped multiple districts across northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including provincial capital Peshawar, where PTI maintains power for its third consecutive term.
Southwestern Balochistan province witnessed widespread compliance, especially in capital city Quetta, as businesses shuttered and streets emptied. Opposition activists set fire to tires, blocking roadways in video footage shared by PTI leadership.
The capital Islamabad and second-largest metropolis Lahore defied the strike call, with commerce continuing normally. In Lahore, throngs of residents celebrated the Basant spring festival with traditional kite flying, according to Punjab provincial authorities.
Karachi's commercial hub operated on regular Sunday schedules, with traffic flowing uninterrupted.
Information Minister Attaullah Tarar declared on social platform X that citizens had rejected the opposition's mobilization effort.
PTI alleged authorities detained hundreds of supporters nationwide ahead of demonstrations. Officials acknowledged "some" arrests occurred under public maintenance legislation permitting three-month detentions of individuals deemed threats to civil order.
Khan, 74, who governed from 2018 to 2022, has remained imprisoned in Rawalpindi garrison city since 2023. The former leader faces a 14-year sentence alongside his spouse in a corruption matter, plus numerous additional prosecutions.
Khan maintains innocence and characterizes the legal actions as politically driven persecution.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment