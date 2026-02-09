Hanna Inget Appointed To Luotea's Executive Management Team To Lead The Company's Growth And Customer Experience

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Luotea has appointed(M. Econ.) as the company's Chief Commercial Officer and a member of the Executive Management Team. She will take up her position on 1 March 2026. In her role, Inget will be responsible for Luotea's growth, commercial operations, and customer experience.

The appointment supports Luotea's strategy, which focuses on achieving annual growth of 4–5%, strengthening customer experience, and developing data-driven, technology-enabled service models. The strategy aims to enhance service quality, sustainability, and efficiency while building the best customer experience in the industry.

CEO Antti Niitynpää considers the appointment strategically highly significant.

“Hanna Inget is a results-driven leader with solid experience in driving international growth, profitability, and digital transformation. She is known as an inspiring and determined leader who combines strategic thinking, strong business acumen, and the ability to enhance business performance. We have ambitious growth targets and a clear ambition to set a new standard for customer experience in our industry. Hanna's strong commercial expertise and her ability to develop customer-centric services are critical to the successful execution of our strategy. She will play a key role in supporting Luotea's growth,” Niitynpää emphasizes.

Inget has extensive experience in leading international service and growth businesses. She joins Luotea from her position as CEO of 24 Center, where she has been responsible for the company's international expansion and for significantly improving its profitability. Prior to this, she spent more than ten years at KONE in several leadership roles, with responsibilities including global digital solutions, customer project planning, and maintenance service sales.

Inget is excited to take on her new role.

“Luotea's strategy is both inspiring and ambitious. The growth targets and the focus on developing customer experience, combined with data-driven service models, significant opportunity to drive industry development. I look forward to working together with Luotea's talented team and our customers to achieve these goals,” she says.

Hanna Inget – CV

Born: 1981

Education: M.Sc. (Econ.), University of Oulu

Citizenship: Finnish

Key career highlights



CEO, 24 Center Oy (2024–)

Global Head of Customer Solutions Engineering, KONE Corporation (2021–2024)

Global Head of New Services & Solutions, KONE Corporation (2019–2021)

COO, Colliers International Finland (2017–2019)

Head of Maintenance Sales and Offering, KONE Corporation (2016–2017)

Service Business Director, KONE Elevators Ltd (2013–2016) Board experience from several companies



About Luotea

Luotea is a facility service company that provides comprehensive solutions throughout the entire lifecycle of properties, integrating energy efficiency and data-driven technologies. Luotea's services enhance property value and create the best possible conditions for property users. Company's offering includes a wide range of advanced property maintenance, technical, and consulting services, as well as cleaning and support services. Luotea operates in Finland and Sweden. In 2024, the company's revenue totaled €346 million, and it employs approximately 5,000 people. Luotea is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

