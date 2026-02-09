Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Mexico Delivers Humanitarian Shipment to Cuba

2026-02-09 04:30:06
(MENAFN) Mexico has dispatched over 800 tons of humanitarian supplies to Cuba, underscoring its enduring tradition of cooperation and unity with countries across Latin America, according to a statement released Sunday by the nation’s Foreign Ministry.

Two logistical support ships from the Mexican Navy—the Papaloapan and the Isla Holbox—set sail from the port of Veracruz carrying more than 814 tons of relief goods destined for the Cuban population, following directives issued by President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The Papaloapan is loaded with 536 tons of basic foodstuffs along with personal hygiene supplies, while the Isla Holbox is transporting more than 277 tons of powdered milk to support nutritional needs.

Both vessels are scheduled to reach Cuban shores within approximately four days.

Authorities also indicated that an additional shipment exceeding 1,500 tons of powdered milk and beans is still pending delivery.

"Through these actions, the Government of Mexico reaffirms the humanistic principles and spirit of solidarity that guide it, and its commitment to international cooperation among peoples, especially with those who require humanitarian assistance in situations of emergency and vulnerability. Cuba and Mexico are sister nations, heirs to a long history of solidarity that we honor today," it said.

