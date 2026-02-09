Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
China's Biotech Factory Blast Leaves Eight Dead

2026-02-09 04:29:59
(MENAFN) The casualty count from a devastating industrial explosion at a Chinese biotechnology facility has climbed to eight fatalities, officials announced Sunday morning.

Authorities confirmed the grim toll at 9:30 a.m. local time (0130 GMT), more than 24 hours after the deadly blast ripped through Jiapeng Biotech's production facility in Shanyin County, Shuozhou City, located in northern China's Shanxi Province, state media reported.

The catastrophic incident unfolded Saturday inside one of the company's workshops, triggering an emergency response and criminal investigation.

Law enforcement has detained the firm's legal representative as authorities scramble to determine what triggered the fatal explosion. A specialized investigation team has been assembled to probe the disaster's root cause.

The death toll represents a significant increase from initial reports. Media had earlier confirmed five fatalities in Saturday coverage of the incident, before the number nearly doubled as rescue operations continued.

