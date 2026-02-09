403
Hong Kong Court Hands Prison Term to Jimmy Lai
(MENAFN) A court in Hong Kong handed down a 20-year jail sentence on Monday to former media magnate Jimmy Lai after convicting him of breaching the National Security Act, according to reports from state media.
The Hong Kong High Court ruled last December that Lai was guilty on all three charges brought against him. These included two counts of "conspiring to collude with foreign forces" as well as one count of conspiracy to publish seditious materials, as reported by a news agency.
Proceedings to consider mitigating factors in Lai’s case opened on Jan. 12 and wrapped up the following day, Jan. 13.
Those named as defendants in the national security case include Lai himself, along with Apple Daily Limited, Apple Daily Printing Limited, and Apple Daily Internet Limited. All were accused of "conspiracy to publish seditious materials and conspiracy to collude with external forces."
In addition to these accusations, Lai also faced another independent charge of conspiring to collude with external forces.
The trial officially got underway on Dec. 18, 2023, and was overseen by a panel of three judges designated under Hong Kong’s national security legislation.
That law was imposed by China in 2020 in the aftermath of the large-scale protests that erupted the previous year.
