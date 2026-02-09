403
Isaac Herzog’s Australia Visit Sparks Protests
(MENAFN) Israeli President Isaac Herzog landed in Sydney, Australia, on Monday for a formal state visit conducted under heavy security, as pro-Palestinian activists and human rights organizations called for demonstrations, according to local coverage.
Shortly after touching down, Herzog traveled to Bondi Beach, where he placed a wreath outside the pavilion to honor the 15 people killed in a mass shooting during a Hanukkah event on Dec. 14, 2025, a broadcaster reported.
The deadly incident unfolded when two attackers opened fire, turning the celebration into a scene of violence.
Speaking to journalists, Herzog denounced what he described as the "spread of antisemitism as a global emergency."
Authorities have significantly reinforced security across Sydney, implementing roadblocks at multiple locations and deploying more than 3,000 police officers throughout the city.
Pro-Palestinian organizations have announced plans to stage rallies nationwide on Monday afternoon in opposition to Herzog’s visit.
Last year, a UN Human Rights Council special commission of inquiry examining the war in the Gaza Strip concluded that Israel was committing genocide, stating that remarks made by Herzog after the Hamas assault of Oct. 7, 2023, demonstrated genocidal intent.
Police officials have been in discussions with protest organizers, urging them to modify their planned march to avoid a restricted area in central Sydney.
Demonstrators rejected the proposal, maintaining that they will assemble at Sydney Town Hall before proceeding toward the New South Wales parliament.
