S. Korea Military Chopper Crash Kills Two Soldiers
(MENAFN) A fatal military aviation accident claimed the lives of two South Korean army personnel Monday after their attack helicopter plummeted to the ground during a routine training exercise, according to reports from a news agency.
The doomed aircraft—an AH-1S Cobra attack chopper belonging to the army's 15th Aviation Group—crashed shortly after liftoff in Gapyeong County, a region encircling Seoul, the news agency reported.
Both warrant officers aboard the aircraft were rushed to nearby medical facilities in cardiac arrest. Despite emergency intervention, neither survived their injuries, authorities confirmed.
Officials indicated the wreckage did not ignite or detonate upon impact, averting additional casualties or damage.
Military investigators are set to launch a probe into what caused the deadly training mission to end in tragedy.
