South Korea’s Firefighters Battle Blaze in Gyeongju
(MENAFN) South Korea’s emergency response teams mobilized heavily on Monday, dispatching around 500 firefighters with aerial support to completely douse a wildfire burning in the southeastern city of Gyeongju, according to local reports.
The fire initially ignited on Saturday evening on a slope in Ipcheon, an eastern village within the city, prompting the evacuation of close to 70 residents, as reported by a Seoul-based news agency.
Although crews had earlier managed to contain the fire, it flared up again on Sunday night, forcing authorities to resume suppression operations.
To tackle the remaining hotspots, approximately 20 firefighting helicopters and 525 personnel from the forest service and the Marine Corps were sent into the area.
While the primary blaze was brought under control, lingering embers reignited after nightfall, complicating containment efforts.
Overall, the wildfire scorched at least 54 hectares of terrain, an area comparable in size to about 76 football fields.
