Japan’s LDP Clinches Historic Supermajority
(MENAFN) Japan’s governing Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) achieved a record-breaking electoral triumph over the weekend, capturing well over a two-thirds supermajority in the House of Representatives.
The sweeping result empowers Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi to advance her conservative priorities, according to reports from domestic media on Monday.
Together with coalition ally the Japan Innovation Party (JIP), the LDP secured 354 of the chamber’s 465 seats. The outcome effectively ensures Takaichi’s continuation as premier following her assumption of office last October, a news agency said.
With this performance, the LDP became the first political force in postwar Japan to surpass the two-thirds threshold—310 seats—in the lower house, marking a historic milestone.
The supermajority grants the ruling bloc the authority to pursue constitutional revisions and pass legislation even if the House of Councilors blocks it, despite the coalition’s minority status in the upper chamber.
"We bear an extremely heavy responsibility to focus on steadily delivering on the campaign pledges we have made," Takaichi told a state broadcaster.
Across the aisle, opposition groups collectively managed to win only 111 seats, a sharp decline from the 230 they held in the prior legislature.
The vote proved especially damaging for the recently formed Centrist Reform Alliance, which suffered a steep drop in representation—from 167 seats before the election to just 49 afterward.
In the wake of the defeat, the alliance’s co-leaders, Yoshihiko Noda and Tetsuo Saito, suggested they may step down in response to the disappointing results.
