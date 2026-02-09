403
Japan's Largest Nuclear Plant Resumes Operations
(MENAFN) Japan resumed operations Monday at a reactor within the globe's most massive nuclear facility, located in Niigata prefecture northwest of Tokyo, following resolution of a technical fault that triggered last month's emergency shutdown, according to a Japanese news agency.
Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. (TEPCO) brought the No. 6 reactor at the Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear plant back online after pinpointing the malfunction that caused a January 23 suspension when alarm systems activated during control rod withdrawal procedures, the news agency confirmed.
The 1,360-megawatt unit represents TEPCO's first successful reactor reactivation since the catastrophic 2011 Fukushima Daiichi nuclear meltdown. However, the restart follows an aborted attempt in late January when the reactor operated briefly for just one day before control rod system failures forced another halt.
TEPCO announced plans to launch full commercial power generation March 18, contingent upon completing ongoing equipment safety inspections and system verification protocols.
The Kashiwazaki-Kariwa facility boasts seven reactors with combined generating capacity reaching 8.2 gigawatts, establishing it as the planet's largest nuclear power station. The complex has remained predominantly dormant since 2012, paralyzed by fallout from the earthquake-and-tsunami-induced Fukushima catastrophe.
The plant utilizes boiling water reactor technology—identical to the design that failed during the Fukushima disaster—raising continued safety concerns among critics. TEPCO operates the sprawling nuclear installation.
Monday's restart marks a critical milestone in Japan's contentious efforts to revive nuclear power generation amid persistent public skepticism following the nation's worst-ever atomic accident.
