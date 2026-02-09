Third Impeachment Complaint Filed Against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Another impeachment complaint – the third this month – was filed against Philippine Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday, February 9, by a group of priests and lawyers who accused her of betrayal of public trust, culpable violation of the Constitution, and commission of high crimes in relation to her alleged misuse of P612.5 million (Dh38.3 million) in confidential funds.

Similar charges were also lodged last week by a coalition of progressive lawmakers and a civil society group.

The first impeachment complaint was filed on February 2 by Makabayan (Patriotic) legislators - Antonio Tinio, Renee Co, and Sarah Elago - who said Duterte "must be ousted for gross abuse of discretionary powers". The petitioners said Duterte allegedly spent government funds on questionable activities such as renting safe houses for intelligence operations that agencies under her were not supposed to implement.

Duterte is also accused of the anomalous implementation of cash aid grants to thousands of individuals who are not included in any government list as legitimate indigent citizens.

The second impeachment complaint against Duterte was filed the same day, on February 2, by civil society group Tindig Pilipinas (Stand up Philippines) and endorsed by Akbayan Partylist. The group also accused the second-highest official of the land of betrayal of public trust. The group also charged Duterte of commission of high crime over her alleged admission contracting an assassin to kill President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and his wife, Liza Marcos, as well as then-House Speaker Martin Romualdez, cousin of Marcos.

Duterte was also accused of amassing unexplained wealth and being involved in the extrajudicial killings of the Davao Death Squad during her tenure as mayor of Davao City.



