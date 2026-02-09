American Hospital Dubai Expands Healthcare With New Science Park Facility

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An exciting family carnival, drone show and surprises enthralled the public, who turned out in numbers on February 6 at the Dubai Science Park Public Park to celebrate the hospital's grand opening

American Hospital Dubai, the regional leader in cutting-edge healthcare, launched its state-of-the-art multispecialty hospital, American Hospital Dubai Science Park. Located in Al Barsha South 2 within Dubai Science Park, a hub for innovation and healthcare services, the state-of-the-art hospital is now open to serve the residents of Al Barsha South 2 and surrounding areas, enabling more people to access American Hospital Dubai's world-class care.

The launch marked another milestone in American Hospital Dubai's commitment to expanding its world-class healthcare footprint to benefit more communities and people. With its medical innovations, research-led care solutions, state-of-the-art facilities, and best-in-class board-certified specialists, American Hospital Dubai, established in 1996, is a leader in delivering benchmark healthcare in the UAE and the region. It holds numerous international accreditations and is a member of the prestigious Mayo Clinic Care Network, which enhances clinical collaboration to improve outcomes.

To mark the opening of its Dubai Science Park Hospital, American Hospital Dubai hosted an extravagant, fun-filled, family carnival on February 6, 2026, at the Dubai Science Park Public Park.

The day-long carnival offered a range of activities for adults and children, including a drone show, food trucks, children's activities, live entertainment, and surprises. Families and friends turned out in large numbers to thoroughly enjoy the festivities and have an unforgettable day of fun, delicious food, and enthusiastic participation.

Serving more communities and enabling more people to benefit from the best healthcare are at the core of American Hospital Dubai's mission and vision, and the family carnival reflected this commitment to community, inviting all members of society to share in the spirit of fun, social engagement, and harmony.

Set amid green spaces, American Hospital Dubai Science Park offers the latest evidence-based treatments from board-certified consultants with international expertise. It provides medical and specialist services, general healthcare consultations, specialist referrals, preventive and wellness care, diagnostic support, follow-ups, and coordination with tertiary care at American Hospital Dubai's main campus.

American Hospital Dubai Science Park's medical specialities include Orthopedics, Rheumatology, Neurosurgery, Pediatrics, ENT, Breast Surgery, Ob/GYN, General Surgery, Plastic Surgery, Urology, Dermatology, Neurology, Primary Care, Gastroenterology, Nephrology, Endocrinology, Ophthalmology, Cardiology, Pulmonology, Radiation Oncology, Radiotherapy, NICU and PCC.

Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said: "We are excited about the American Hospital Dubai Science Park launch. It opens the door to more healthcare opportunities for people, delivering the quality of care for which American Hospital is renowned. This move reaffirms our commitment to pushing the boundaries of transformative care and ensuring our medical excellence benefits more people. The family carnival offered a wonderful platform to bring communities together in the spirit of happiness and harmony, and we are delighted with the public's response to our new milestone celebration.”