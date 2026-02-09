Khaleej Times, Standard Chartered Launch 'Global Indians Of The UAE' Editorial Franchise

PUBLISHED: Mon 9 Feb 2026, 9:00 AM



By: Khaleej Times Staff



The new editorial franchise spotlights a rising generation of Indian expatriate leaders redefining influence, enterprise and impact from the UAE to the world

Khaleej Times and Standard Chartered announced the launch of the 'Global Indians of the UAE' partnership at a signing ceremony attended by senior leadership executives from both organisations, a representative from the Indian Consulate and two of the list-makers.

The new editorial franchise spotlights a rising generation of Indian expatriate leaders redefining influence, enterprise and impact from the UAE to the world.

Launching on February 10, 2026, the first of the four-part series featuring 'Women on the rise' responds to the growing prominence of second-generation Indian professionals and entrepreneurs building globally scaled businesses, driving innovation, and shaping public discourse, while remaining deeply rooted in the UAE's economic and social fabric.

Positioned as an always-on editorial platform, 'Global Indians of the UAE' will narrate the stories of successful individuals operating at the intersection of global ambition, cultural identity and regional leadership across sectors, including business, technology, finance, philanthropy and social impact.

At the centre of the franchise is the 'Global Indians of the UAE' list, a carefully curated annual selection recognising emerging leaders who demonstrate professional excellence, community contribution and a global outlook. The list will be supported by editorial coverage across Khaleej Times' print and digital platforms, alongside multimedia storytelling and curated conversations.

The partnership includes a four-part vodcast series hosted by Khaleej Times, featuring high-net-worth individuals and changemakers from the list. In addition, the partnership will culminate in an exclusive, invitation-only networking forum, bringing together business leaders, investors, and decision-makers who have been featured in the quarterly lists.

Commenting on the launch, Ted Kemp, Chief Content Officer at Khaleej Times, said:“The story of the Indian diaspora in the UAE is constantly evolving. Global Indians of the UAE recognises a generation that is globally fluent, values-led, and actively contributing to the region's future. The franchise reflects Khaleej Times' commitment to long-term, meaningful storytelling that captures real influence and impact.”

Rajesh Kannan, Head of Wealth and Retail Banking, UAE, and Head of International Banking, EMEA, Jersey and Global Indian at Standard Chartered, added:“The Indian diaspora has long played a pivotal role in driving economic growth and innovation across the UAE and on the international stage. It was only natural for us, with our deep-rooted heritage in the UAE, India, and Singapore, that we form this collaboration with Khaleej Times as Global Indian Wealth Partner. At Standard Chartered, we actively support the Indian community across the world as they build, grow and transition wealth across markets, generations and cultures.”

The franchise is expected to evolve beyond editorial storytelling, with plans to take the intellectual property to markets such as India and Singapore in subsequent phases.



